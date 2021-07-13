Video of Mel Gibson greeting Donald Trump seen more than 500,000 times





A viral video is circulating which shows actor Mel Gibson apparently saluting Donald Trump during the UFC 264 all-star fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirer on July 10.

The video, originally posted by conservative outlet The Columbia Bugle on Twitter, shows the controversial actor and director gesturing at Trump as a security team drives the former president away. Other videos from the event show Gibson in the same black collared shirt, and Snopes later confirmed the video’s validity.

Gibson, known for his outspokenness, deepened his political views in a December 2020 interview on Fox News The Ingraham Angle.

“Who the hell cares what I think?” I am not an expert, what am I qualified to talk about? Gibson told host Laura Ingraham. “It’s okay. It allows you to have a sense of anonymity so that in your performance you can go out and be anything; you aren’t already carrying a lot of baggage. Part of it is intentional.

“I’m politically incorrect, that’s right,” Gibson continued. “Political correctness to me is just intellectual terrorism. I find it really scary, and I won’t be intimidated to change my mind. Not everyone is going to love you all the time.”

Trump is back in the news after filing a class action lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter and Google, accusing the sites of violating his rights as a U.S. citizen for banning him from their social media platforms.

“This will be a crucial battle in the defense of the First Amendment,” Trump said in a statement. “Our case will prove that this censorship is illegal, unconstitutional and totally anti-American,” he added.

Wall Street Journal reporter Michael Bender is set to publish his new book, Frankly We Won This Election: The Inside Story of Trump’s Loss on July 13. In the book, Trump explains with Bender how spending time away from social media has allowed him to catch up in other areas of his life.

“It’s really better than Twitter,” Trump said. “I didn’t know you could spend a lot of time on this. Now I have time to make phone calls, do other things, and read articles that I wouldn’t read.”

A viral video shows actor / director Mel Gibson greeting Donald Trump as he walks past him in the UFC 264 fight on July 10. Here, Gibson is seen attending The Art Of Elysium’s 12th Annual Celebration, January 5, 2019, in Los Angeles. Michael Tran / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/video-mel-gibson-saluting-donald-trump-viewed-over-500000-times-1609037 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos