Pushing PML-N against the wall won’t help: Shehbaz – Journal





LAHORE: National Assembly opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif said pushing the PML-N against the wall would not help serve the people.

Pushing the PML-N against the wall will not be of service to the nation. Political victimization of the opposition will neither help resolve the national crises created by the PTI government nor serve the nation, the PML-N chairman told a press on Monday.

Several party leaders and I were sent to jail for our crime of ending the load shedding, providing cheap transportation, health cards, scholarships and free medicine to the public, and initiating other projects. public assistance, he lamented.

Shehbaz focused on the achievements of his party’s previous government, in particular on offloading electricity and gas, and the PTI waivers alleged mismanagement and corruption on these fronts.

Holds Imran responsible for the return of the load shedding

The opposition leader has parried questions regarding his claim that investigators from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) misbehaved with him during questioning in the sugar scam case, and the fate of his proposal for a major dialogue between the institutions.

He argued he wanted to limit his bail to government failures on all fronts, especially the outages and corruption that had made the lives of the general public miserable for the past three years.

Targeting Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government for bringing down power and gas cut-outs, Mr. Shehbaz blamed the threat on poor governance and corruption among the incumbent leaders.

Imran Khan is responsible for bringing back the load shedding. His government forced the oil and gas mafias which led to the return of the nightmare of offloading electricity and gas, which was successfully overcome thanks to the hard work of the PML-N government, he said. and credited former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif with ending 20 hours of electricity. cuts.

The load shedding is the product of the mismanagement, incompetence and corruption of the PTI government, he said.

Mr Shehbaz alleged that Prime Minister Khan’s government signed costly gas deals, while PML-N regime established low-cost energy projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor at Hub, Sahiwal and Port Qasim .

We have saved billions of rupees in energy projects and completed them in record time. We were producing Rs 20 per unit of electricity from fuel oil, the former chief minister of Punjab boasted, adding that the PML-N government had started the Trimmu Head electricity project which was to be completed by now. 2019, but PTI gave it to their blue-eyed business and it couldn’t be finished.

Trimmu was supposed to generate 1,263 megawatts of electricity, and its delay caused a cost overrun and a loss of Rs35 billion, he lamented, adding that gas was available at cheap rates at the start of Covid- 19, but the Imran government did not buy him to generate electricity because he wanted to benefit his friends.

Shehbaz said the country was ruthlessly plundered under the three-year rule of the PTI with the worst corruption and incompetence in the country’s history while the pitiful corruption propaganda made against the PML-N died of its own death.

He also blamed Musharraf’s regime for setting up expensive energy projects.

Posted in Dawn, July 13, 2021

Posted in Dawn, July 13, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1634702/pushing-pml-n-against-the-wall-wont-help-shehbaz

