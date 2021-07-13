Vital festival for great achievements

LI MIN / CHINA DAILY



In a world of continuously changing political forces, with right-wing, centrist, and left-wing parties around the world running for office to rule their countries and major shifts in voter preferences, the Chinese Communist Party, which is celebrating the centenary of its foundation, is distinguished by its continuity.

This is one of the most significant achievements of the CPC, an institutional achievement that goes hand in hand with the social and economic achievements it has made in its 100-year history, including the implementation of land reforms that have changed rural society and increased farmers’ incomes, strengthen social and national cohesion, lift around 800 million people out of extreme poverty over the past four decades, build a moderately prosperous society in all respects, make to advance the rule of law globally and record impressive economic growth that exceeded 100,000 billion yuan ($ 15.45 billion) in 2020.

Now the CCP is ready to realize the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

The achievements of the CPC are due to a blend of leadership, vision, high level skills and excellent executive abilities, qualities required to overcome the many challenges encountered along the way. Most likely, most of the other political parties would have succumbed to the many hardships the CCP endured.

But the CCP not only survived, it also learned valuable lessons from the past and constantly improved and strengthened.

After the founding of the People’s Republic in 1949 under the leadership of Chairman Mao Zedong, the Party set out to unite the country after the chaotic period following the fall of the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) and to implement measures to improve the lives and livelihoods of the Chinese people who suffered before and during World War II and during the Civil War.

But the real change of course came after the Third Plenum of the 11th CPC Central Committee in 1978, when former leader Deng Xiaoping adopted a new economic course and gradually opened up the Chinese economy to the outside world with the Party. adhering to the principles of Deng Xiaoping. principle of “crossing the river while feeling the stones”.

While former top leader Jiang Zemin relied on the experience of Deng Xiaoping, his successor Hu Jintao relied on the experiences of Deng and Jiang.

Likewise, the secretary general of the CPC Central Committee, Xi Jinping, draws on the experiences of his predecessors. As Xi Jinping’s Reflection on Chinese-Style Socialism for a New Era suggests, he also examines examples of success or failure outside of China to chart the future direction of the Party’s and the country’s development, in order to further improve the welfare of the Chinese people.

To many Western observers, the CPC may appear to be a static monolithic entity based on a single doctrine. But the growing list of theoretical references, starting with Marxism-Leninism and the thought of Mao Zedong, and continuing with the theory of Deng Xiaoping, the important thought of the three representations and scientific perspectives on development and now the thought of Xi Jinping on Chinese Socialism for a New Era tells a different story.

The other great sources of strength of the Party are flexibility and the capacity to adapt to the present times, and the capacity not only to face but also to anticipate new challenges.

The CPC leads the country with the necessary foresight and is ready to take on any challenges that arise. The Party acts as both a strong leader and a patient listener of social issues, and it is ready to refine its policy and change with the times, or even delay the implementation of decisions, if necessary.

Since the needs of the Chinese people are being met, in my opinion and contrary to what some Western observers believe, they do not see the need to change the political system towards electoral democracy.

Moreover, democracy does not necessarily mean election. The word has roots in the Greek term demos kratos, which means “power to the people”, but can also be interpreted as “power to deliver”.

And the CCP, according to both interpretations, has delivered more than Western observers would like to believe because China has chosen a model where leadership competence is at the heart.

This skill comes from years and decades of experience before an individual can advance to the highest ranks of the Party. The Party operates on the principle of meritocracy and in doing so it keeps its promises.

President Xi, addressing the July 1 rally to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CCP, said each country is free to choose the political system that suits it best. Judging by the facts, figures, and achievements of the CCP, I think China is doing its best for its people.

The author is a former Under-Secretary of State at the Italian Ministry of Economic Development.

