It is time for the patriots to stand up | Jackson





Democracy in the Americas is under attack in a systematic, relentless and unbalanced manner. The assault is led by one party, the Republican Party. He is largely motivated by the lies and racism of Donald Trump, who will simply not accept that he lost the last election.

To deny this unacceptable reality, Trump has spread and Republican officials across the country have echoed outright fraudulent fraud claims to justify measures to make voting more difficult. These are passed by partisan legislatures and often surgically designed, like a federal court found in North Carolina to suppress African-American votes. Latinos and young people.

Republicans introduced voting restrictions in states across the country and 25 new restrictions were enacted.

For Republican officials, the motivation is often cynical: they believe they need to attract supporters of Donald Trump to stay in power, and so they echo his lies, and compete to show they are working to change election laws. . After the passage of the Voting Rights Act in 1965, the Department of Justice and federal courts reportedly revised these laws and struck down many of them. Today, however, the right-wing majority in the Supreme Court has effectively gutted the voting rights law, limiting the ability of lower courts to protect democratic elections.

The big lie is reinforced by venom and threat. Republican and Democratic election officials face death threats. In Arizona, Katie Hobbs, the state’s Democratic Election Officer, recently received a state security unit after being threatened for criticizing the absurd partisan audit taking place in Maricopa County.

As Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold summed up, elected officials have truly embraced the use of lies to attempt to manipulate American voters. Lies create violence. Lies create threats.

Trump argued that the fraud only took place in states he lost, not states he won. Without proof, he views the counties and urban cities of Atlanta, Philadelphia, Detroit and Maricopa County as mass graves of electoral fraud. Racism is blatant and intentional.

Observers suggest that laws such as strict voter identification requirements may not have much effect. Others argue that some of the Republican reforms making postal voting more difficult, limiting voting hours to make it harder for workers to vote could actually hamper Republicans as well as Democrats.

But American history clearly shows how dangerous this offensive is. After the Civil War, freed slaves were granted the right to vote. Discrimination based on race or creed has been made unconstitutional. Biracial majority coalitions have formed in many former slave states. African Americans were elected to local and state offices. New progressive constitutions guaranteed the right to education, and progressive investments in schools, health and housing were adopted.

The reaction of the displaced plantation class has been fierce, violent and utterly corrosive. Once again, lies about corruption and fraud have spread. Terrorists like the Ku Klux Klan murdered and threatened. Jim Crow laws were passed to limit the right to vote. Registrars have learned to enforce restrictions that make it virtually impossible for African Americans to register and vote.

The South fell into legalized apartheid that lasted nearly 100 years until the civil rights movement forced change.

If we are to avoid a modern version of this reaction, we must act now. Democrats in the Senate are expected to unite around key federal standards voting rights reforms that would provide minimum standards for free elections and pass them, even if doing so requires suspending the filibuster.

Across the country, Republicans must learn that the price they are paying for undermining free elections is far greater than any benefit they might derive from it.

It demands that companies demand an end to voter suppression. It requires Republicans who care about the Republic to call out those who peddle the big lie and stand up against voter suppression.

Above all, it requires those who are the first targets of electoral deprivation, African Americans, Latinos, young people to organize and mobilize, to increase their participation even in the face of new obstacles. State after state, Republicans virtually guarantee that urban voters will face long lines, shorter hours, and fewer voting sites. Their efforts to suppress our votes should help us understand how important this vote is.

We must make those who seek to suppress our votes once again pay the insult.

Donald Trump’s irresponsibility and Republican cowardice undermine democracy. The danger is great. If not challenged and stopped, our democracy itself is threatened by the poisonous brew.

It is time for the patriots to stand up.

Send letters to [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://chicago.suntimes.com/columnists/2021/7/12/22574323/big-lie-donald-trump-defending-democracy-jesse-jackson The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos