Boris Johnson and his grandson Wilf are dragged in a VERY hair-raising run through a field near Checkers

Breathless as he roamed the Buckinghamshire countryside, here is Boris Johnson pushing his baby Wilfred on an energetic run as he struggles to keep pace with his beloved dog Dilyn.

The Prime Minister was filmed on Saturday morning by avid runner Lizzie Evans who was competing in a 50-kilometer ultramarathon race to help raise funds for an international children’s charity.

After setting off from Princes Risborough, Ms Evans, 39 was five miles away from the race near Checkers when she looked up, surprised to see Mr Johnson rushing towards her as he determinedly pushed Wilfred’s stroller with determination. as Jack Russell Dilyn enthusiastically extended the leash.

Ms Evans told MailOnline: “I was very shocked because I have been running near Checkers for many years, but I have never met a Prime Minister.

“Boris was going pretty fast and the baby seemed to be enjoying it too. But the dog was going the fastest and I think Mr Johnson was having a hard time following him.

Ms Evans revealed that as she walked past Mr Johnson, he had shouted: ‘Good job, carry on’, as she shouted: ‘You too’. Well done and keep going.

She added: “It was quite motivating to have this encouragement from the Prime Minister and for the rest of the race it kept me going and smiling.

“I kept laughing to myself because I wasn’t expecting to meet Boris Johnson.”

Ms Evans, an occupational therapist from Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, said although she was impressed to see Mr Johnson running, she was less enamored with his dress.

She said: “He was running in an office shirt and what appeared to be a regular pair of shoes.

“Maybe he forgot his running gear in Downing Street, but at least he was wearing long shorts, even if he looked a little odd.

“But that doesn’t really matter because the most important thing is that he was enjoying the countryside with his child and exercising, which sends a positive message to the country.

“I might not quite agree with his policy, but it’s important for him to show the public that you need to stay in shape.”

Ms. Evans finished 13th in the women’s section of the grueling race.

She said: “It was a mental and physical test which involved running over very difficult hills and which can be quite punishing.

Carrie Johnson (right) carries her son Wilfred as she walks with the First Lady Dr Jill Biden (left) on a Cornwall beach during the G7 summit

“I’m not sure how far Boris Johnson has traveled, but I bet it wasn’t 50 kilometers.”

Earlier this year, Downing Street revealed that Mr Johnson, 57, had lost a stone since being hospitalized with Covid-19 last April and he later admitted that: “I was too fat” .

He is now seen regularly running through the streets of London as part of his new fitness regimen, which also involves a strict diet which has seen him cut back on carbohydrates, chocolate and cheese, prompting him to boast of now feeling “full of beans”. ‘

Despite his new lifestyle, Mr Johnson joked in a recent radio interview saying he still considers kebabs to be his favorite healthy meal.