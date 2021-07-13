Ivanka Trump’s midsummer trip to Aspen appears to be another move to distance himself from Donald Trump





Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner seem to create as much distance as possible between the politics of the Trump family and their own careers and personal lives. Instead of heading to Dallas for the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) with Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle, she and her husband took in the stunning mountain views from Aspen, Colorado. , for a vacation in the middle of summer.

The couple were seen by a source from the Aspen Daily News, who reported that they stayed at the Wildcat Ranch and even had time to visit the exclusive, members-only Caribou Club. Now, spotting the Trump family in Aspen is certainly nothing new. This is where the infamous Marla Maples, Ivanka Trump and Donald love triangle came to a head in December 1989. And Ivanka even had a little teenage drama with the local police when she disappeared and ended up in a hotel room for boys, according to the Daily summit. Adult kids also took a big spring break in 2017, but it seems a bit unusual to see the duo in Aspen when peak ski season is well over.

Perhaps that is the point, however. Since the stars spend the summer in the Hamptons or Malibu, the paparazzi aren’t looking for prominent political figures in Aspen, which leaves Ivanka and Kushner away from prying eyes. And that’s especially important when CPAC is going on. In the past, Ivanka and Kushner were always by the President’s side during his time in the White House. Since leaving Washington, DC, the couple have made great strides in staying focused on their young family and the Kushners publishing deal.

Does their low profile have anything to do with the Manhattan district attorneys’ ongoing case against the Trump Organization? With legal experts speculating that Ivanka’s consulting fees could put her in the same hot water as CFO Allen Weisselberg, her absence from family policy may be a strategic move. The less time she spends with the rest of the Trumps may be a way of trying to keep her name out of the press and out of legal issues.

