Erdogan paid $ 30.5 million to Trump allies, report says





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tried to influence the administration of former US President Donald Trump by paying lobbyists the modest sum of $ 30.5 million, according to the independent NGO “Open Secrets”. A new report from the organization claims the money was poured over the four years that Trump was in the White House, with the aim of influencing US policy in favor of Turkish interests. According to the same report, the Justice Department is investigating Trump’s former lawyer Rudy Giuliani for lobbying the president on behalf of Turkey. Giuliani was one of the attorneys for Reza Zarrab, a Turkish-Iranian gold smuggler arrested in March 2016 during a trip to Miami for his involvement in a tax evasion scheme in favor of the Iranian government. Zarrab, who broke the US embargo on Iran with the help of the Erdogan government, later became a US government witness against Mehmet Hakan Atillam, a Halkbank executive involved in tax evasion. He was also arrested in 2017, convicted and imprisoned for almost two years before returning to Turkey. Giuliani attempted to have the charges against Zarrab dropped in 2017 and, at one point, allegedly attempted to negotiate a prisoner swap with Turkish President Erdogan. Giuliani has offered to drop all charges against Zarrab in exchange for releasing US Pastor Andrew Brunson from Turkish prison and returning to the US. The American lawyer visited Ankara in 2017 where he met the Turkish president, as reported in an article by The New York TimesFour years ago. According to a recently released report, the Turkish government paid law firm Giuliani Greenberg Traurig LLP more than $ 5 million between 2016 and 2020. Erdogan lobbies during Trump administration Another close Trump ally, Open Secrets reports, was Brian Ballard, a lobbyist who raised funds for the Trump campaign. The lobbyist was reportedly paid millions of dollars by the Turkish government during the same period. Ballard had lobbied on behalf of the Turkish government and HalkBank. Open Secrets reports that Ballard Partners received $ 1.1 million in 2017 and $ 750,000 in 2018 from Erdogan, while Halkbank paid the same company $ 2.25 million during the same period. The NGO reports that the Ballard Partners lobby mainly focused on the State Department and the Treasury Department during the Trump administration. The company then severed ties with Halkbank, a day after a lawsuit against the bank for involvement in a massive money laundering program. Mercury Public Affairs, a Washington-based consulting firm, is also one of Turkey’s top lobbyists in the United States with close ties to Trump, according to the NGO report. Mercury defended Trump’s 2019 decisions to withdraw troops from Syria and circulated a New York Times Op-ed by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu who called long-time Kurdish allies of the United States terrorists. The company also represented the Erdogan government and the Turkish-American Business Council, known as TAK, during the Trump administration. TAK, a business organization affiliated with the Turkish government, paid the company nearly $ 3.9 million in 2018. It also paid the same company $ 300,000 in 2019 and over $ 800,000 in 2020. TAK President, Turkish businessman Mehmet Ali Yalcindag, helped negotiate a deal for Trump’s properties in Turkey. Yalcindag then lobbied the Trump administration on behalf of TAK, according to the Open Secrets report.

