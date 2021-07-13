Pandemic disrupts dreams of Indian doctors in China

Stuck in India due to travel restrictions, students feel aggrieved with only online classes as Beijing refuses to commit to a schedule for a return to campus



When Sandeep * applied to Nantong University on the east coast of China in 2017, he hoped to gain decent quality medical education at a fraction of the cost charged by private universities in India. Instead, since finding himself stranded at his home in Kota, Rajasthan in January 2020, he has been limited to online courses and video lectures on what should be practical clinical topics.

I am about to start my final year. At this point, we should go to hospitals and take care of real patients and bodies. Instead, we get hands-on on a screen. They record an operation in the operating room and send us the video. I can find that on YouTube if I want to, said the 22-year-old, who didn’t want his real name used.

Asif *, a fourth-year student at Hubei University of Chinese Medicine, says his professors continue to reassure students that practical subjects can be taught once they return to class, but don’t offer no delay for return.

Sandeep and Asif are among 23,000 Indian students in China, almost all of whom are in medical programs, according to Indian Embassy data. Most of them returned to India during their winter vacation in January 2020 just before COVID started to spread in China, and later in India as well, closing borders and preventing their return to campus.

On Monday, the students stepped up a Twitter campaign about their plight, with their hashtag #PMModiHelpIntlStudents collecting more than 24,000 tweets by mid-afternoon, and trending among political tweets.

Forming a union through the Telegram messaging app, nearly 3,000 students under the Indian Students in China banner emailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 27. They urged Mr. Modi to defend their cause with the Chinese authorities, in search of clarity. on a possible return date and noting that China’s infection rates are low, adding that they were prepared to undergo required vaccination, testing and quarantine protocols.

If our return is not possible, arrange practical work for us in India so that we can continue our studies, the letter added.

The attitude of the National Medical Commission, which regulates medical education in India, is also of concern to students.

Initially, Indian medical schools also only provided online courses, and the NMC said that would be valid during the pandemic. However, all local colleges have now restarted the appropriate courses as well as medical schools in many other foreign countries except China, so we are not sure if the NMC will recognize our degrees if we only have courses. online, said Neel Bhatt, a final year student at Guangxi Chinese Medicine University.

Sandeep added that many Indian students graduating from Chinese universities in 2020 were struggling to get the necessary internships in India, with the government of Tamil Nadu refusing to allow internships for graduates online. Since he took out a student loan to pay his fees of around 20 lakh, still well below the 80 lakh needed for private medical education in India, he is worried about the repayment if he doesn’t. is not licensed to practice in India.

Sandeep and Neel are also part of the China International Students Union, which includes representatives from 270 universities and several nationalities. Their June 30 letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping raised questions during a briefing by China’s Foreign Ministry on July 9.

The Chinese government always attaches great importance to the issue of foreign students coming to China for their studies. In order to ensure safety amid COVID-19, we will coordinate in a coordinated manner an arrangement for foreign students to return to China for their studies, spokesman Wang Wenbin said, without proposing a timetable for the return of the students. international.

During the same press conference, he denounced the United States for refusing visa applications from Chinese students, prompting accusations of hypocrisy from aggrieved Indian students.

China has imposed even stricter restrictions on international travel from March this year, even banning its own nationals from returning from many countries, including India, amid concerns over new variants. The Chinese Embassy no longer issues the necessary health codes for travel, even for Chinese citizens who remain in India.

Last week, Li Bin, deputy minister of the National Health Commission, said recent local clusters linked to imported cases of the Delta variant have reminded us that we cannot relax our pandemic control measures. . In recent weeks, closures have been imposed in some districts of Guangzhou as well as Ruili along the Sino-Myanmar border. China’s plans to open up are complicated by doubts about the effectiveness of some of China’s vaccines.

The Indian embassy in Beijing said in March that it continues to closely monitor Chinese authorities, including the Education Ministry, over concerns of Indian students in China, but officials say the There isn’t much India can do, given the drastic restrictions in place, until China decides to open up and reconsider its zero case strategy, which seems unlikely.

(* Sandeep and Asif are pseudonyms because these students did not want to be named)