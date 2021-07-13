OP-ED: Is a dishonest spy agency leading the shootings in Pakistan?





Pakistan now faces the consequences of repeatedly letting military hawks get away with it

Pakistan is perhaps the only country in South Asia where military hawks nesting in Rawalpindi HQ are lecturing lawmakers and lawmakers in Islamabad on how to refrain from engaging in a politics of division on matters of national interest.

Earlier this month, the Pakistani Parliamentary Committee on National Security was briefed on the situation in the country and region by no less than the Director General of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Lt. General Faiz Hameed.

Pakistani dishonest spy agency sets the tone in Pakistan. Pakistan Military Incorporated is showing its muscles because of the extra-constitutional powers it has illegally appropriated over all organs of the state, including the judiciary.

What the ISI chief said undoubtedly makes perfect sense, but his address on political correctness to lawmakers raised eyebrows in civil society, independent media and rights groups.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan – with his campaign pledge for “Naya Pakistan” – swallowed his nerve to denounce the hawks of Rawalpindi’s GHQ. His “wahi” (sermons) come from military bigwigs and not from his civilian or political advisers.

He appears to have lost faith in the politicians and lawmakers of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The party leaders’ wings were clipped and their beaks waxed to prevent them from chirping in satisfaction with Rawalpindi.

Political observers argue that Khan, the cricketer-turned-politician, is backed by the military and that the hawks staged the July 2018 elections and installed a puppet PTI regime. Meanwhile, PTI politicians snorted at military hegemony, but dared not blow up the blunder.

Pakistan’s leading English newspaper, The Dawn, faced harassment and intimidation from the dreaded ISI spy agency, after a front-page article appeared in October 2016: “Acting against activists or face international isolation, civilians say [the] military ”, reflecting the anger of civil society and rights groups.

Civil society outcry is low, but revealed that the Rawalpindi hawks have continued to sponsor jihadist terrorist networks, fueling conflict by militant Islamists in neighboring countries – Afghanistan and India.

Pakistan has failed to stop military hawks from helping and encouraging jihad in neighboring countries and elsewhere. For example, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), an international money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog, refused to remove Pakistan from its gray watch list because the country had not been enough vigorous in the pursuit of terrorists designated by the United Nations.

The gray list does not entail any legal sanction but restricts a country’s access to international loans. A senior Pakistani official estimated that the gray list costs his country’s economy $ 10 billion a year.

The spy agency’s interference in politics, civil administration and the judiciary has gone so far that Judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, a judge sitting at Islamabad’s High Court, has been sacked in all three months after the announcement. He admitted that the “judiciary [in Pakistan] is not independent… the ISI forms the benches of its choice to obtain the desired results.

A Supreme Court ruling handed down two years ago by Judge Qazi Faez Isa recalled that: “The Constitution categorically prohibits members of the armed forces from engaging in any type of political activity, including supporting a party. politician, faction or individual.

On the other hand, the liquidity crunch pushes Pakistan to the brink of a failed state. Independent think tanks have warned that Pakistan will become a pariah state if interference from military hawks continues.

To save the nation from an economic crisis during the coronavirus pandemic, Khan had to contact his all-time friend China to repay the second $ 1 billion of the $ 3 billion owed to Arabia. Arabia.

Khan is widely characterized as a populist and appears to reinforce a widespread traditionalist attitude that rejects religious tolerance, as well as the rights of women and ethnic minorities.

Saleem Samad, is a freelance journalist, media rights advocate, recipient of the Ashoka Fellowship and the Hellman-Hammett Prize. He was reachable at [email protected]; Twitter @saleemsamad.

