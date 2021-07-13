Allen Weisselberg, indicted CFO of the Trump Organization, dismissed as executive of several company subsidiaries





CNN –

The Trump Organization removed Allen Weisselberg, its chief financial officer, from his leadership positions at several of its subsidiaries, including Mar-a-Lago, after he and former President Donald Trumps were charged with allegedly leading a tax fraud scheme for 15 years. .

Weisselberg’s role and title at the Trump Organization may change, but he will remain with the company, a source close to the Trump Organization told CNN. The source described Weisselberg’s removal from office as prudent corporate governance.

Weisselberg has pleaded not guilty to 15 counts, including robbery.

Other subsidiaries from which he was dismissed include Trump Payroll Corp., which was also named in the indictment, Trump National Golf Club, Trump International Hotels Management and the Trump International Golf Club in Scotland, according to public documents filed by the company. .

No explanation was provided in the amended corporate documents.

The Wall Street Journal first reported on Weisselberg’s removal from office.

A lawyer for Weisselberg declined to comment. A spokeswoman for the Trump Organization did not immediately respond to CNN’s requests for comment.

After the indictment earlier this month, Trump told Weisselberg’s New York Times, I’m with him all along.

Charles Elson, professor of corporate governance at the University of Delaware, on Monday called the Trump organizations movement normal.

Usually when someone is charged you put them on leave because frankly their time will be spent defending the charges or there may be certain requirements in some states where you do business, especially operating a business. a casino business or maintaining a liquor license. This is normal, he said.

This story was updated with additional details on Monday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/12/politics/weisselberg-trump-organization-removed-officer-subsidiaries/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos