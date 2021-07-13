Top 10 titles today | ABP LIVE morning bulletin: the main news headlines from July 13, 2021 to start your day





ABP News brings you the top 10 headlines to start your day off right and stay on top of the most important updates from India and around the world.

Here are the top entertainment, sports, tech, gadgets news and stories from July 13, 2021:

Coronavirus in Pakistan: Imran Khan government urges citizens to get vaccinated as infection rate exceeds 4%

The Ministry of National Health Services said it was the first time since May 30 that the COVID infection rate crossed four percent in Pakistan. Read more

Sonia Gandhi to chair congressional parliament strategy group meeting, decision on LS leadership change likely

The monsoon session of Parliament will start from July 19 and before that Congress may take action for a change of leadership at Lok Sabha. Read more

Fugitive Diamantaire Mehul Choksi released on provisional bail by Dominica court on medical grounds

Choksi disappeared from Antigua on May 23 after going out to dinner and was later detained in Dominica. Read more

Watch: The intense workout video of 9-year-old son, Shilpa Shettys, Viaans, will leave you speechless

In a video shared on Instagram, Viaan Raj Kundra, nine, actress Shilpa Shetty’s son was seen rocking himself in the gym at the gym, effortlessly doing his intense workout. Read more

19 years of “Devdas”: Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay tribute to Dilip Kumar

19 Years Of ‘Devdas’: The emotional film released in 2002 is a remake of the film of the same name by legendary actor Dilip Kumar. Dilip Kumar’s film was released in 1955. Read more

IND Vs SL: Bhuvneshwar Kumar reveals mantra of success for young players during Sri Lanka tour

India vs Sri Lanka: According to Bhuvneshwar Kumar, vice-captain of the Indian team on the Sri Lanka tour, the IPL experience will be useful for the young players in this series. Read more

Sports ministry to delay national sports awards to include possible Olympic medalists

The selection process may be delayed as the ceremony may be automatically postponed if the Selection Panel fails to finalize the names of the recipients within 10 days of the end of the Games. Read more

Indian Idol 12: contestant Ashish Kulkarni eliminated, public accuses manufacturers of bias

Candidate Ashish Kulkarni has been kicked out of the popular reality TV show “Indian Idol 12”. Fans are expressing their dissatisfaction with this. They say Shanmukhpriya should have been kicked out. Read more

EPF: if you have more than one UAN, here is how you can deactivate the old one

The employee benefit organization (EPFO) only authorizes one UAN. If you have more than one UAN, you should disable all others except the most recent UAN. Read more

