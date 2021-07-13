Johnson tells racist football fans to crawl under the rock





B oris Johnson condemned the racist abuse of England players after their Euro loss, telling officials to crawl under the rock you came out of. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, all of whom failed to score on the spot in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday night, were the target of racist comments on social media shortly after. Twitter said it proactively deleted more than 1,000 posts in the past 24 hours, violating its policy and permanently suspending a number of accounts. Speaking about it at a briefing in Downing Street, Mr Johnson said: To those who have directed racist abuse against some of the players, I say shame on you and hope you come back under the rock of ‘where you came out. Because this whole team played like heroes and I’m sure this is just the start of their achievements, and I say bring Qatar next year, and also dare to start hoping, with Ireland, our UK can host the World Cup in 2030. READ MORE The British Football Police Unit (UKFPU) has opened an investigation into racist abuse against online players and said it is working to track down and identify the perpetrators. While Home Secretary Priti Patel said she was disgusted by the vile racist abuse players were subjected to, writing on Twitter: This has no place in our country and I support the police for that those responsible are held accountable. But Deputy Leader of the Labor Party, Angela Rayner, accused the Home Secretary and the Prime Minister of allowing racists who abused England players, following their stance on players kneeling . Ms Patel described footballers taking the knee as a political gesture in an interview with GB News last month, in which she also did not condemn football fans who booed players for doing so. Meanwhile, during a briefing to reporters at Westminster last month, Mr Johnson’s official spokesperson said: Taking the knee, in particular, the PM is focusing more on action than on gestures, but fully respects the right of those who choose to demonstrate peacefully to make their feelings known. Three days later, however, when asked if Mr Johnson supported the players who kneeled, a spokesperson for No.10 said: Yes. The Prime Minister respects the right of all to demonstrate peacefully and to express their feelings in the face of injustice. < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6667%"/> Euro 2020 / PA wire The Prime Minister wants everyone to line up behind the team to encourage them, not boo. Facebook, owner of Instagram, said it is trying to remove harmful content as quickly as possible and has encouraged people to use the tools it offers to block abuse. A spokesperson for the company said: In addition to our work to remove this content, we encourage all players to turn on hidden words, a tool that means no one should see abuse in their comments or posts. private. Nothing will solve this challenge overnight, but we are committed to protecting our community from abuse. Football players are regularly victims of post-game abuse, with Rashford and Raheem Sterling among those speaking out against racist hatred. Following abuse against players on Sunday, an FA spokesperson called on social media companies to step up and take responsibility and take action to ban abusers from their platforms and urged the government to act quickly to introduce legislation aimed at combating hate online.

