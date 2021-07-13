Tokyo Olympics: PM Modi to interact with Indian contingent today | Latest India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the Indian athlete contingent for the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday via video conference. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said PM Modi’s interaction is an effort to motivate athletes ahead of their participation in the Games which begin on July 23.

The virtual interaction is expected to take place at 5 p.m.

Prime Minister Modi had recently reviewed the preparations for the facilitation of the Indian contingent at Tokyo 2020. He also discussed the trips of some of the athletes on his Mann Ki Baat radio show, in addition to urging the country to stand by. demonstrate and support them, the PMO said.

A total of 126 athletes from 18 sports from India will travel to Tokyo. This is the largest contingent India has ever sent to an Olympics, the PMO said, adding that the cumulative 69 events in 18 sports disciplines in which India will participate are also the highest on record for the country.

The PMO highlighted the “notable” firsts in terms of participation and said that for the first time an Indian fencer (Bhavani Devi) has qualified for the Olympics.

Nethra Kumanan is the very first Indian female sailor to qualify for the Olympics, while Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj are the first Indian swimmers to qualify for the Olympics by reaching the “A” qualifying standard in swimming, he said. -he adds.