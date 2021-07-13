Lack of improvement of the electricity system: lack of financial resources cited as a major obstacle





ISLAMABAD: The electricity division on Monday cited the lack of financial resources as a major obstacle to improving the electricity system.

This was stated by Power Secretary Ali Raza Bhutta during a briefing to the Standing Committee of the National Assembly on Power, chaired by Deputy Lal Chand in the absence of the Chairman of the Chaudhry Committee. Sali Hussain, who was in a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

During a discussion on the problems of the electricity sector, MP Riaz Hussain Pirzada said that a simple answer is that the country’s financial problems cannot be managed without seeking handouts.

His words were endorsed by Secretary Power, who gave a presentation on the problems in the electricity sector, as committee members expressed their displeasure at the long hours of load-shedding in their constituencies.

“Pirzada sahib almost anticipated my answer. The real problem is the scarcity of resources. Our fund is unfortunately too small. The system of governance is not ideal. If I produce electricity at Rs 100, I cannot recover the full amount, “said the secretary of the Energy Division. said, adding that if he recovers Rs 70 out of 100, Rs 30 goes into debt circularly and he cannot pay the full amount to power producers. He said that four or five nightclubs are facing system constraints due to less investment in the system due to their recovery being below target.

He said a plan is being prepared for Hesco, Pesco and Mepco, which will make improvements to their electricity distribution systems.

The secretary of the Electricity Division argued that the government needs to find a balance in the power system, because in summer demand reaches 25,000 MW while in winter 10,000 MW is enough. He said a six-month capacity payment is made to IPPs throughout the year.

Responding to a question about losses, he said revenue-based load shedding continues in nightclubs, adding that 20 percent loss distributors are exempt from forced load shedding while the 16-hour load shedding is performed in nightclubs. areas where losses are 60 to 80 percent.

MP Zahid Khan Durrani said nightclubs were not implementing the announced load shedding plan. He said some areas are facing a 20-hour power cut and suggested the government take strict action against electricity thieves so that he is not embarrassed in parliament.

MP Sher Akbar Khan said the forced load shedding is being triggered in different districts of KPK. He said that even in areas where recovery is 100%, electricity is cut every five minutes.

Energy Minister Hammad Azhar, who was seen smiling at Sher Akbar Khan’s statement, assured him that if there was no theft from feeders in his constituency, he would there would be no load shedding.

The minister and secretary agreed to hire local people up to BS 16 so they could perform in their areas.

The Committee postponed all bills due to the absence of the Chairman of the Committee agreeing to discuss them at the next meeting.

The secretary of the Energy Division admitted that there were problems with Hesco, Sepco, Mepco and Pesco, adding that the recovery of these nightclubs was not comparable to the supply of electricity.

At the Committee briefing, the Minister of Energy indicated that the power cuts at the end of June and the beginning of July were due to the drydocking of the LNG terminal, which lasted a few days. He said other steps had been taken to fill the deficit.

The Minister further noted that during the dry docking, hydel production was also reduced by 80%, adding that Tarbela production is still 50% below the country’s capacity due to the decrease in production. water supplies.

The minister said the country’s transmission system is so outdated that it cannot transmit more than 24,000 MW of electricity.

He said overheated transformers and other faults are being identified and will be removed by next June.

In response to a question, he said the most expensive work is being done at a network station in Swabi and then in Haripur and only one other network is being installed elsewhere in the country.

Managing Director Mepco told the meeting that the company is facing problems installing agricultural tube wells.

MP Riaz Pirzada appreciated Mepco’s performance in its fight against electricity theft but stressed the need to install agricultural meters.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.brecorder.com/news/40106859 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos