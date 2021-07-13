Cabinet to decide TLP’s fate today: Rashid – Journal





ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet is set to decide on Tuesday the fate of outlaw Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

This was revealed by Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed during a press conference here on Monday.

He said a panel had already heard the TLP’s plea against its ban and that its report would be submitted to cabinet for final decision.

The minister also announced that 7,200 Ranger and Frontier Corps (FC) personnel would be deployed to Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to ensure the smooth running of the July 25 elections.

He also said that, as always, the military as well as the civilian armed forces would remain on standby and extend their assistance, if necessary, to ensure fair and transparent elections in the region. He said the army would not be deployed inside the polling stations.

If a request is made, the military may be invited to perform their duties outside of polling stations to assist in the conduct of fair and transparent elections.

Sheikh Rashid said losers start to cry foul before each election and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PML-N vice chairman Maryam Nawaz have started to do the same.

They know they are on the verge of losing the electoral battle in the AJK, he noted.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan enjoyed popularity in the AJK and the PTI would form the next government there.

The situation in the region demands that Imran Khan’s government be formed into an AJK.

He said that PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz has long wanted to organize a sit-in in Islamabad and that she wanted to bring people here for a protest on August 14, but now they have changed the venue. Islamabad in Karachi.

We will take action according to the law if a sit-in is staged, he also said.

The Home Secretary said India had made futile efforts to harm Pakistan and also created obstacles for Pakistan during the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) forum.

He said India has always been involved in sabotage activities in Pakistan, but our large armed forces and security agencies have always foiled its sordid designs and will do the same in the future.

Responding to a question on the situation in Afghanistan, he said that the Foreign Ministry regularly gives its response on the issue and the Interior Ministry only deals with border management and has a strategy to do so. in every situation.

Commenting on the issuance of fake Computerized National Identity Cards (CNIC) by the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra), he said 39 officials have been suspended in Karachi.

All other regional offices of authority have been tasked with taking action against officials involved in issuing counterfeit CNICs.

He said the claim was false that Nadra had issued four million counterfeit CNICs, but that a system was being designed to purge the authority of the fake cards.

He also said his ministry had not received any requests from PML-N leaders Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz to remove their names from the Exit Control List (EC).

Posted in Dawn, July 13, 2021

