JUL 13, 2021 09:26 IS
Sensex wins 228 points to 52,600.69 in the opening session
Sensex gained 228 points to 52,600.69 in the opening session; Nifty leads 69.50 pts to 15,762.10.
JUL 13, 2021 09:10 EST
New members of the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs
Union ministers Virendra Kumar, Kiren Rijiju, Anurag Thakur are new members of the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs: Notification, reports PTI.
JUL 13, 2021 8:41 AM EST
Delhi witnesses heavy showers; the monsoon arrives in the national capital.
JUL 13, 2021 8:26 AM EST
8 dead, 9 missing in Suzhou hotel collapse, eastern China
Authorities say at least 8 dead and 9 remain missing in a hotel collapse in east China’s Suzhou city.
JUL 13, 2021 8:11 AM EST
Seven more rescued from rubble of hotel collapse in China
Rescuers lifted seven other survivors from the rubble of a small economy hotel that collapsed in Suzhou, eastern China, state media said on Tuesday.
JUL 13, 2021 7:54 AM IS
Arvind Kejriwal in Goa today
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chairman Arvind Kejriwal will visit Goa on Tuesday.
JUL 13, 2021 7:17 AM IS
China reports 29 new coronavirus cases for July 12 from 27 a day ago
China on Tuesday reported 29 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on the mainland for July 12, up from 27 a day earlier, according to the National Health Commission.
JUL 13, 2021 06:51 AM IS
Two dead, one injured after tiger attacked them in forest area in UP’s Pilibhit
“The victims were traveling by bicycle at night. Bodies have been sent for an autopsy. Further investigation under way,” said Kirit Kumar Rathod, SP
JUL 13, 2021 06:39 AM IS
Sher Bahadur Deuba is sworn in as new Nepalese Prime Minister today
Nepalese Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba is due to succeed KP Sharma Oli as Prime Minister of Nepal on Tuesday.
JUL 13, 2021 06:22 AM IS
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake hits Russia’s Kuril Islands
A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck Russia’s Kuril Islands on Tuesday, the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said.
JUL 13, 2021 6:17 AM IS
New Zealand records 13 more positive Covid-19 cases on quarantined boat
New Zealand said on Tuesday that 13 other crew members of a quarantined fishing boat in the capital Wellington have tested positive for Covid-19.
JUL 13, 2021 5:35 AM EST
Movie theaters open, markets open until 10 p.m. in Madhya Pradesh from today
Movie theaters can now operate at 50% force and markets can stay open until 10 p.m. in Madhya Pradesh following a significant drop in coronavirus cases in the state.
JUL 13, 2021 5:14 AM EST
PM Modi will interact with the Indian Olympic contingent today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the Indian athlete contingent for the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday via video conference.
JUL 13, 2021 5:06 AM EST
PM Modi to review Covid-19 situation in northeastern states today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will discuss the situation regarding Covid-19 with chief ministers of the northeastern states at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, people familiar with the development of the situation said on Monday.
