Lhasa construction boom deepens divisions in Tibet

Lhasa (AFP)

Beneath towering mountains, cranes and newly constructed apartment buildings stretch out to the blue sky around the Tibetan capital of Lhasa, as a construction boom creates a two-tier real estate wealth system between government employees and everyone.

Huge infrastructure and construction in Tibet has brought airports, roads, railways, and new apartments, which Beijing says is improving life on the remote mountain plateau.

But the boom is also changing the historic Buddhist city and pushing real estate prices beyond the reach of many locals, Tibetans say, deepening divisions in a region well known for Chinese-controlled discontent.

A short distance from the Potala Palace, the former home of the Dalai Lama in exile, construction workers crawl over the high-end condo towers being built by Chinese developer Country Garden.

They are similar in price to many major Chinese cities, although average Tibetan incomes are still among the lowest in the country.

# photo1

The development is opposite billboards announcing other projects and near a new modern shopping center.

AFP recently joined a rare and tightly government-controlled tour of Tibet, which has severely restricted the entry of foreign journalists since the deadly anti-China protests erupted in the region in 2008.

– Have and have not –

The Chinese government says development is the antidote to discontent in Tibet, where many people still worship the Dalai Lama – the region’s spiritual leader – and feel an influx of Chinese tourists and settlers.

Since 2008, it has invested in the region, making Tibet one of China’s fastest growing regions and fueling rising average incomes.

Many residents agree that such upgrades are welcome, but experts have warned that Lhasa’s 860,000 residents are also increasingly polarized between the haves and have-nots.

# photo2

The building frenzy is perhaps the most visible evidence, seen to largely benefit educated government workers while rural Tibetan migrants struggle to keep pace.

Nearly one million square meters of new homes were sold in 2020, up 28% from the previous year.

Real estate listings show around three dozen new developments currently selling homes in Lhasa.

With the rising prices, entering the market relies on public sector jobs “because there are very few options outside of that to make a lot of money,” said Andrew Fischer, professor at the ‘Erasmus University of Rotterdam.

“The real estate market only opens after you’ve crossed that gateway. This gateway is what controls people.”

Rural migrants move from other parts of Tibet to Lhasa to seek better economic and educational opportunities, but generally find themselves in the lower echelons of society, said Emily Yeh, a professor at the University of Colorado at Boulder.

Many have poor Mandarin skills, a prerequisite for many urban jobs.

– Job competition –

Even at the senior level, competition for the best jobs is fierce, as job growth is lower than the number of new graduates.

# photo3

Interviewing locals was difficult under the watchful eyes of government guards, but Tibetans overseas who are in close contact with those on the ground say a toxic social mix is ​​developing.

“Most of the people who are educated work for the government. (But) you have a growing number of young Tibetans who are well educated … and who have not gotten a job in the government,” said a Tibetan from overseas who requested anonymity.

He says this creates a pool of educated young people unable to earn enough to buy homes.

Tibetans also told AFP that officials are under additional checks and pressures to reject their Buddhist faith, which they say endangers their religious and cultural heritage.

# photo4

There is no public data on the ethnicity of officials in Tibet.

But census data shows that the number of Han Chinese – the country’s dominant ethnic group – has increased over the past decade to represent 12 percent of Tibet’s total population, further fostering competition for jobs.

Persistent illiteracy in Tibet deepens the social divide.

“You have about 10 percent of the population with university education levels, at the same time that a third of the population is illiterate,” Fischer said.

– ‘A sacred place’ –

Along with new construction, a plan to reduce the population living in the narrow winding streets of the historic center of Lhasa, in the name of modernization.

Many locals have moved to apartments on the outskirts of town, with traditional houses often converted into hotels or shops targeting tourists.

# photo5

Filmmaker Dhondup Wangchen, who spent six years in prison after making a daring documentary on Tibetan grievances against Chinese rule, said that “the sole purpose of infrastructure development is to benefit China.”

“A change imposed on the Tibetan people with the aim of eradicating the identity and culture of Tibet can never be offset by some urban developments,” he told AFP from his current base in California.

Tibetans in exile point out that while Lhasa may have better housing than before, many fear change near the historic Jokhang Temple, an honored place of life and a destination for pilgrims.

Tourists pose for photo ops in traditional Tibetan clothing outside the temple, on a historic prayer route that is now home to American fast food stores and brands KFC and Pizza Hut.

Red Chinese flags, lanterns and photos of Chinese Premier Xi Jinping hang across the city.

“Lhasa is not only a sacred place but also a politically important place in Tibetan identity,” said Tenzin Choekyi, senior researcher at the NGO Tibet Watch.

“But when Tibetans see Tibet, how much is really left there?” “

AFP 2021