Politicians blame themselves for lack of civil supremacy – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: There was unanimity among lawmakers belonging to the Treasury and the opposition in the National Assembly on Monday that politicians were primarily responsible for the lack of civil supremacy in the country, but they followed their respective party lines and attacked each other while explaining the reasons.

The main opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) believed that there could be no civilian rule in the country without respecting the vote and ensuring fair and transparent elections while the ruling Pakistan Tehreek party i-Insaf (PTI) called for an end to corruption and hereditary politics to establish civil supremacy in the country.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) called for the establishment of a truth and reconciliation commission to determine responsibility for past mistakes and said double standards politicians had in fact pushed the nation away from the system and from the Politics.

The admission came during a debate in NA about Alvis’ speech in parliament

These views were expressed by lawmakers during a much delayed debate on President Dr Arif Alvi’s mandatory address to the joint session of parliament on August 20 last year.

In their speeches, the deputies also continued to mention the briefing given by the military leadership to the parliamentary leaders on July 1 on the worsening of the regional situation compared to the scenario in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of the American troops.

Referring to the security briefing, PML-N House leader Khawaja Asif called the situation in the region alarming and warned that if the situation worsened in Pakistan it would become difficult for them. to face it with so many fault lines on the basis of religion, sub-nationalities and provinces.

According to Khwaja Asif, who had been the country’s foreign minister under the PML-N government, the situation is so alarming that the facade can crumble at any time.

If God forbid, the Afghan situation is having a negative impact on us, so we may not be able to handle it, he warned.

According to the leader of the PML-N, the solution to all problems lies in free and fair elections. He regretted that after each election the country plunges into crisis.

Khawaja Asif has held politicians accountable for the current state of affairs in the country as he says they have been seeking establishment support since 1950 simply to gain power.

The PML-N leader said he viewed people at the top of politics, the military, the judiciary, the bureaucracy and the media as the establishment. These people are in the hundreds and not even in the thousands, he said.

When we call them (forces), they gradually encroach on our territory, he said, adding: Today our territory has shrunk.

For the past seven decades, politicians had negotiated with the establishment only for power and ceded (their space), he added.

The PML-N chief said the country would continue to face a crisis situation if politicians continued to look to Pindi, a reference to the army headquarters (GHQ). He said politicians played the role of facilitators with military regimes.

Commenting on my budget speech, my brother Noor Alam Khan said it looked like my software had been updated. If the current situation persists, our software will all be updated, he said, referring to his speech in last month’s budget session, in which he made no mention of the facility and said. mainly talked about general matters and the budget.

Calling the security briefing candid, he said it was said in the briefing that all governments, including military regimes, had made mistakes in the past.

When we have all made mistakes, then we should go to the people to ask for a new mandate and secure the territory the institutions have encroached on, he said. He called on President Asad Qaiser to persuade his party leadership to empower parliament as that was the key to solving all problems.

The PML-N leader said they could only establish civil supremacy by respecting the vote.

Federal Higher Education and Vocational Training Minister Shafqat Mehmood endorsed most of the points made by PML-N MP from Sialkot, but said Khawaja Asif should have spoken of hereditary politics and the politicians who had earned billions after entering politics.

Raja Pervez Ashraf of the PPP said that on the one hand Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke of fair and transparent elections and on the other hand the Federal Minister of Kashmir Affairs announced during the election campaign in Azad Kashmir that the government would spend 10 million rupees per vote for the basis of the victory margin in the constituencies.

Posted in Dawn, July 13, 2021

