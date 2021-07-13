17 projects launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be completed before Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls | Varanasi News







According to the list prepared by the district administration for laying the foundations of new projects, a total of 18 projects comprising 206 of Rs 838.91 crore will be offered to Kashi by the prime minister, said district magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma. , adding: Only Rs 428.54 The running water supply crore project under the Jal Jivan mission, which will cover 143 rural belts in the staging areas of Shivpur, Ajgara, Pindra, Sevapuri and Rohania, will take a year and a half to be completed. VARANASI: With the exception of the running water supply project for the rural areas of the district, all the other 17 projects for which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundations on July 15 will be completed before the legislative elections of 2022.According to the list prepared by the district administration for laying the foundations of new projects, a total of 18 projects comprising 206 of Rs 838.91 crore will be offered to Kashi by the prime minister, said district magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma. , adding: Only Rs 428.54 The running water supply crore project under the Jal Jivan mission, which will cover 143 rural belts in the staging areas of Shivpur, Ajgara, Pindra, Sevapuri and Rohania, will take a year and a half to be completed. Another major project is Rs 111.26 crore for the construction of 47 rural link roads of 153 km. These road construction projects are to take place in the staging areas of Shivpur, Ajgara, Pindra, Sevapuri, Rohania and Cantonment and will start immediately after the monsoon ends and end in October or November, he added. .

The cantonment assembly area has both urban and rural belts within its boundary while all of these other five assembly areas mainly cover the rural belts of the district, which has a total of eight electoral constituencies and all were won by l ‘BJP alliance in the 2017 election.

Apart from these water supply and road construction works, rural areas will also see the arrival of the Central Institute of Petrochemical Engineering and Technology (CIPET) with a budget of Rs 40.1 crore to Rohania, an integrated mango and vegetable packaging plant in Karkhiyao industrial zone for agriculture. product exports (Rs 15.78 crore) and an ITI in Mahgaon (Rs 14.16 crore) in Pindra.

Other projects including a ground floor transit hostel + 12 floors for the police on the police lines (Rs 24.96 crores), a shooting range (Rs 5.04 crores), the creation of Urban places under the flyover of Lehartara-Chowkaghat, water supply and sewerage under the Ganga action plan will come the urban areas of the City South, Cantt and City North assembly areas.

The DM said that all of these projects will be completed by the end of the year, as the very basic work of CIPET in the Karsada area in the Rohania assembly area has been completed. In addition to the new projects for which the Prime Minister will lay the groundwork during his visit, other ongoing projects of around Rs 8,000 crore, including highways and the first phase II ring road package, will also be completed by January. 2022, officials said.

