Erdoan put an end to the process of resolving the Kurdish question ‘

Speaking in the predominantly Kurdish province of Diyarbakr in south-eastern Turkey, Friday, July 9, President and Chairman of the Justice and Development Party (AKP), Recep Tayyip Erdoan, accused the Party People’s Democracy (HDP) to “put an end to the resolution process”.

Speaking about the process of resolving the Kurdish issue, Erdoan said: “We started the process, but it was not us who ended it. Their malicious, malicious and hidden agendas put an end to the resolution process. political identities have never strayed from violence and terrorism. “

Kurdish politician Hatip Dicle, who was also a member of the delegation having talks with the leader of the jailed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) Abdullah Calan in mral prison during the mentioned resolution process, responded to the president’s claims on the question.

Speaking to zgr Paksoy of the Mezopotamya (MA) agency for an interview published by the daily Yeni Yaam, Dicle brieflymentionned:

Both the AKP and Erdoan see that they are going through a process of collapse. They can detect that the collapse on the part of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) is more important.

“Collection operation”

Defining President Erdoan’s visit to Diyarbakr province as “a planned move,” Hatip Dicle said: “They are the ones who know best their problems with the Kurds. It is also an operation of perception. Erdoan’s last visit was a quest to find out how he could deceive the Kurds against agaib and how he could raise votes, at least in the next election. “

When asked ‘How do the Kurds see Erdoan’, Dicle said:

The Kurds are experienced and political people who have gone through so much suffering. What happened after the marriage process and over the past five or six years has remained fresh in the memory of our people. Our people know how hostile the appointed mayors have taken towards the Kurds, how openly the MHP is hostile to the Kurds and how the AKP is also totally hostile to the Kurds. For this reason, I do not think these remarks will have an influence on people. Will the Kurdish people be deceived by this or not? We will see everything together.

How did the resolution process end?

Hatip Dicle also referred to President Erdoan’s statement that “it was not us who ended the resolution process”. Dicle said:

“Everything was recorded. For example, what did Erdoan say five or six years ago? He once said, “We put it in the freezer.

“When he said lies like ‘Dolmabahe’s deal was done without my knowledge’, some channels put forward what he said and when he said them, so it can all be refuted in an instance.

If we want to talk about the end of the mral process … At the end of 2013, from December 17 to 25, Erdoan’s association with the Fethullah Glen community in the form of a coalition came to an end. A great struggle for power has started between them.

“Erdoan knew they were a state clique. Taking that state clique on him and going after the Ergenekon organization with these Glenists gave Erdoan a break; he did an about-face.

“Some things were also felt while the talks were going on. But this was fully revealed after some time. Forced by the Ergenekon and the MHP, it was decided to completely eliminate the community of Fethullah Glen from the ‘State and end the resolution process with the Kurds. “(D / SD)