SAPM on Power Tabish Gauhar develops rift with two federal ministers: report





SAPM on Electricity and Oil Tabish Gauhar addresses the media. Photo: FileSAPM Tabish Gauhar develops “serious breakup” with Ali Zaidi, Asad Umar. Gauhar complains to Prime Minister Imran Khan about the interference of the two ministers in the affairs of the Ministry of Energy. Shaukat Tarin, Umar and Zaidi had opposed the postponement of the dry dock.

The Prime Minister’s special assistant for electricity and petroleum, Tabish Gauhar, has developed a “serious rift” with two ministers who are on the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCOE), according to a report in The News.

Gauhar complained to the prime minister that the two ministers were interfering in the affairs of the Energy Ministry, according to prominent official sources and one of the CCOE members, according to the report.

Gauhar does not currently attend CCOE meetings, the source said, adding that the prime minister has been informed that the CCOE has ordered an investigation into the drydocking of the FSRU at the Engro terminal.

Gauhar did not respond to questions from The News about the alleged rift between him and the two ministers, Ali Zaidi and Asad Umar.

Federal Minister of Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi, member of CCOE, and Minister of Planning and Special Initiatives Commission, Asad Umar, being the chairman of CCOE, gave the Energy Ministry a hard time to organize LNG at a higher cost and for the FSRU dry dock at the Engro terminal.

The decisions forced the country to face a gas-electricity crisis, subjected the government to the wrath of the opposition, and sparked a backlash from the masses.

Cabinet members oppose postponement of drydocking

At the CCOE meeting, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, along with Zaidi and Umar, opposed the postponement of the dry docking from June 29 to July 5, raising questions about why he did not. not carried out in 2019.

Siskin, sources said, wanted an investigation into the dry dock because he believed the decision would impact the government’s growth plans. The ministers wanted an investigation led by Federal Minister of Railways Azam Swati while Gauhar, meanwhile, wanted it to be crushed.

However, after registering his protest with the prime minister, Gauhar feels at ease, the report says, adding that however, he has in fact found himself in the eye of the storm over the management of the most strategic project of the country. country with Russia – Pakistan Stream gas pipeline project.

Cabinet ministers were also shocked by Gauhar’s decision to travel to Dubai for a few days during the country’s energy and gas crisis when the dry docking took place. The “senior government official,” according to the report, held separate meetings with Zaidi and Umar, both urging to keep Energy Minister Hammad Azhar informed before making any CCOE decisions.

Meanwhile, Swati has already sent a questionnaire containing 29 queries to the Oil Division, Sui Southern, Sui Northern, PLL and PSO and Engro LNG Terminal Company. The questionnaire is already circulating in the media. This is the litmus test for the government as to whether the petroleum division and its related departments give the answers Swati seeks.

“If they do not respond, it will become clear that the investigation has been glossed over,” sources said.

Relevant and sensitive questions

The questionnaire includes very relevant but delicate questions such as:

Who is responsible for LNG / RFO / LSFO contingency planning and when have all fuels been calculated? Who oversaw this process? When was the last fuel calculation coordination meeting and who chaired it? Were fuel stocks in Kapco, Muzaffargarh, Jamshoro and Hubco sufficient for the peak summer season (June, July)? It also asked those concerned to submit data on the production, inventory and sale of all refineries from April 2020 to June 2021.

According to the report, these questions which seek detailed records of all refineries, production and inventory make one of the “senior men” in the oil division extremely uncomfortable because he has a “soft corner” for one of the refineries from which he would have benefited greatly from the sale of fuel oil during the crisis.

Sources said that despite Gauhar’s protests, the investigation will continue as it is part of CCOE’s written procedures and has been ratified by the federal government.

The questions at the heart of the matter are complex and raise very uncomfortable questions. According to sources, at the last CCOE meeting, the Department of Energy was asked why it had secretly procured LNG shipments at over $ 13.45 per MMBTU in July during the commissioning process. drydock ignoring the cheaper LNG cargoes from Qatar.

Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) had issued tenders from July 11-13, but rejected those it received at $ 11 per MMBTU on the grounds that they were expensive and opted for a new tender. offer. The other offer received at $ 12.77 per MMBTU was also rejected.

He later placed an unpublished tender behind closed doors for the highest price of $ 13.45, which he surprisingly accepted. The Maritime Minister strongly criticized the Energy Ministry and called for the justification for this unwarranted decision, arguing that the purchase of expensive cargoes of LNG for July 11 and 13 would further increase the circular debt.

“Power circles” closely follow Hammad Azhar, management of the Ministry of Energy by Tabish Gauhar

The report says “powerful circles” are closely following Azhar and Gauhar’s management of the Energy Ministry and the critical Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline (PSGPP) project with Russia, which is almost on the verge of coming to fruition. The project risks being subverted, the report says.

“Once again, it was SAPM Tabish Gauhar who drove the CCOE summary in favor of another pipeline project plan,” senior sources in the petroleum division told The News.

A 12-member Russian delegation is visiting Pakistan to begin four-day make or break talks with Pakistani counterparts from Monday. Russia is apparently offended by the June 24 CCOE decision directing the Petroleum Division to complete its work on another pipeline project by mid-July, observing that the PSGPP will be further delayed after it has already passed the date. limit of the Supreme Court.

The country’s “powerful circles” want the Russian Federation to take stakes in the Pakistani economy by participating in the Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline project, rather than limiting itself to defense cooperation alone. Given the evolution of geostrategic politics, the “powerful circles” prefer Russia to be part of the project. In total disregard of the strategic interests of the great country, the petroleum division is already working on the finalization of the alternative pipeline project named RLNG-III pipeline with the consortium of SSGC, SNGPL and PAPCO.

If that wasn’t all, ahead of Russian gas pipeline negotiations, U.S. Embassy officials last Friday (July 9) met with Gauhar and were reportedly briefed on the Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline project, among others. energy issues, causing serious concern and raising questions. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/359749-sapm-on-power-tabish-gauhar-develops-rift-with-two-federal-ministers The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

