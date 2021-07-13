The CCP committed to peace, the common good of mankind – world

A large rally celebrating the CCP’s centenary is held in Beijing on July 1, 2021. [Photo by Kuang Linhua/China Daily]



An immortal part of the speech by Xi Jinping, secretary general of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, at the July 1 ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CCP, emphasized that China remains committed. to promote peace, development, cooperation and mutual benefit, to an independent foreign policy of peace and to the path of peaceful development “.

To achieve noble idealism, Xi said, China “will strive to build a new kind of international relations and a human community of destiny, promote the high-quality development of the Belt and Road initiative. “through joint efforts, and use the new development achievements to provide the world with new opportunities.”

Although the commitment to peaceful development is familiar in the speeches of Chinese leaders, the re-emphasis on the important occasion of the CCP’s centenary shows the determination of the Peace Party and its willingness to contribute to the common good of China. humanity in the following decades.

This noble idealism is also aimed at making the world understand that China’s role is for humanity to observe the conduct of what is right and what is wrong. As the world faces great changes ahead, China’s rise offers the world not only a distinct path to a rising power without a great war, but also opportunities for shared development and common prosperity, which unlike any western power for centuries past.

“As a nation, we have a strong sense of pride and confidence,” Xi said. “We have never intimidated, oppressed or subjugated the people of another country, and we never will. Likewise, we will never allow any foreign force to intimidate, oppress or subjugate us.”

Analyzing what he said, one can sense that history will never repeat itself in China, which had suffered humiliation and wars from the imperial powers before the CCP established the People’s Republic of China in 1949. The dark historical chapter, in which the Chinese people were oppressed, intimidated, humiliated and forced to sign unequal treaties by foreign powers, is gone forever.

The CCP is responsible for making people understand the past in order to build a peaceful future.

The Chinese way is that “we must maintain and develop a socialism with Chinese characteristics,” Xi said. “Socialism with Chinese characteristics is a fundamental achievement of the Party and the people, forged through countless hardships and great sacrifices, and it is the right way for us to achieve national rejuvenation. progress in material, political, cultural, ethical, social and ecological terms, we have opened a new and uniquely Chinese path towards modernization and created a new model of human progress. “

This model of building a moderately prosperous society and modernizing the world’s largest country is happiness for all mankind, and it opens new doors for developing countries to overcome poverty and backwardness.

Philosophically, leading the way in the direction the Party is taking, the CCP is not only dialectical, but also the most dynamic in responding to every problem it faces. A dynamic party, it remains innovative and refuses to be hampered by the ideological dogmatism which harasses the parties of other countries. It is dialectical because the Party is continually evolving and adapting to new realities.

Perhaps this sense of innovation was itself the hallmark of being revolutionary, because it dares to introduce new ideas that today bear the fruit of success.

Closely related to this is the unhealthy habit of some Western powers of lecturing China on what is right, ignoring the United Nations principle of treating nations as sovereign equals.

Like any other nation, China is equal to the United States, and it does not need anyone to teach it a lesson on how it should do business in its dealings with other nations.

As State Councilor Yang Jiechi said at the China-US talks in Anchorage, Alaska, in March: “What China and the international community are following or defending is the international nation-centered system. United and the international order based on international law, not what is advocated by a small number of countries of the so-called rules-based international order.

The US side is not qualified to lecture others as it continues to violate international standards, withdraw from international agreements, and violate the sovereign rights of others.

If the United States is to deal properly with China, it must follow the necessary protocols and do it right for the sake of mankind, not the privileged few.

With vigor and vitality, the CCP is leading China on a new journey towards comprehensive modernization, which will strengthen human capacities towards a shared future of common prosperity.

The author is a Manila-based political analyst and columnist at Manila Standard.