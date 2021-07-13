Price list for 6 hybrid cars before going up due to Jokowi rules

Jakarta, CNN Indonesia –

The price of electrified cars but still emitting exhaust gases, hybrids and plug-in hybrids, will be more expensive from October 16 due to the regulation of levies The taxfor the country was revised by President Joko Widodo.

The regulation is contained in the Government Regulation (PP) number 74 of 2021 concerning the modifications of the PP 73/2019 concerning taxable products classified as luxury goods in the form of motor vehicles subject to the sales tax on luxury goods.

One of the contents of the provisions, namely Article 26, modifies the tax base of PPnBM for cars full hybrid engine displacement up to 3,000 cc from 15 percent with a tax base of 13 1/3 percent to 15 percent with a DPP of 40 percent.

These provisions apply to full hybrid gasoline up to 3000 cc with fuel consumption exceeding 23 kilometers (km) per liter or carbon dioxide (CO2) emission levels below 100 grams per km.

This provision also applies to full hybrid diesel with fuel consumption of more than 26 km per liter or CO2 emission levels of less than 100 grams per km.

In addition, Article 27 provides for a modification of the base PPnBM taxation of 15% with a DPP of 33 1/3% for electric cars. full hybrid displacement up to 3000 cc at 15 percent with DPP 46 2/3 percent.

This criterion applies to cars full hybrid up to 3000 cc of gasoline with the lowest fuel consumption of 18.4 km at 23 km per liter or carbon dioxide (CO2) emission levels ranging from 100 grams to 125 grams per km.

The criteria also apply to cars full hybrid diesel up to 3000 cc with fuel consumption of 20 km to 26 km per liter or CO2 emission levels ranging from 100 grams to 125 per km.

Plug-in hybrid

Next article 36A regulates PPnBM for carsplug-in hybridwhich has a fuel consumption of more than 28 km per liter or a maximum emission level of 100 grams per km.

The amount of PPnBM for this type of car is 15 percent but with DPP 33 1/3 percent. In the previous regulation, the DPP for this type was 0%.

Especially for pure electric cars and Fuel cell no change, still subject to 0% tax.

This change will affect the price of the car hybrid and plug-in hybrid which are already on the market today. Now might be a good time to buy this type of car before it gets overhauled in about three months.

Here are a number of hybrid cars whose taxes will increase.

Toyota Corolla (Altis and Cross) Hybrid

The Toyota Corolla Altis was sold for IDR 595.5 million based on the official website. Besides the Altis in sedan form, the Corolla is also available in SUV form, namely the Corolla Cross, which is marketed at IDR 521.4 million.

Toyota C-HR Hybrid

This car is another option of Toyota’s hybrid SUV. C-HR is now priced at IDR 560 million for color options unique tone and Rp561.5 for dual tone.

Toyota Camry Hybrid

Another Toyota sedan carrying the engine hybrid is Camry. The car with a 2,500 cc gasoline engine is priced higher than the Altis, which is Rs 849.5 million according to the official website.

Mitsubishi Outlender PHEV

The Outlander PHEV is a car powered by a 2360 cc DOHC MIVEC petrol engine developing 132 hp and a maximum torque of 211 Nm. The engine is associated with two electric motors placed at the front and rear of the vehicle. car. The Outlander PHEV currently sells for IDR 890 million.

Nissan launches e-Power

Nissan Kicks e-Power is driven entirely by an electric motor, the gasoline engine that is transported serves only as a battery charge generator. This car is now on sale from IDR 471 million.

