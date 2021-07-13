Boris Johnson lost his temper and sentenced us to Covid no mans land

Make no mistake: Boris Johnson has lost his temper. Even the Prime Minister’s whimsical rhetoric of half-jokingly imploring us not to rip his pants off at parties couldn’t mask the sharpness of his turn around. Far from being fully released on liberty day next week, the British will simply be on parole.

In the end, it only took a week of increasing cases and scientific outrage at the dangerous and premature lifting of restrictions for the Prime Minister to falter. Days after top ministers shamelessly pledged to ditch their masks, Mr Johnson clarified that citizens will still need to wear face coverings in crowded areas. With public transport and many stores likely to continue to consider masks mandatory, the shift in state stance now appears purely theoretical, moving from legal authority to the moral endorser of Covid rules. The government is also not encouraging a massive return to the office. Instead, we’re told it should be gradual. There are also plans to encourage some form of immunity certification, even for entry into pubs and restaurants.

Many can reply: so what? After all, with social distancing yet to end next week, nightclubs and theaters are thronging again and legal restrictions are finally being abolished.

But it is worrying that the Prime Minister still cannot muster the confidence to take personal responsibility to his logical conclusion and leave decisions on how to manage Covid risk entirely to the public, even though 87% of the adult population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. Instead, Johnson led us into a ditch, a feverish no mans land of mask warfare, third wave hysteria and confusion over the distinction between guidelines and laws, to which there is no no obvious escape route. Last week, the Prime Minister justified his decision to go ahead with lifting the restrictions by asking: it’s not now, when? The answer seems to be never.

What explains the government’s loss of nerve? On one level, his faltering determination is puzzling. Until recently, the vaccination rate was very high. The link between cases and deaths appears to have been broken enough. Although hospitalizations are increasing in some areas, they remain low nationally.

But that ignores the government’s extreme paranoia over the fall of the NHS amid doomsday modeling projecting increased hospital admissions.

It is true that the specific nature of the challenge facing the NHS is unprecedented: the PTSD crisis plaguing its intensive care staff, the challenges of overcoming a historic cancer backlog, the agony of whether to retrain. hospital services in Covid services as admissions multiply. up. But for now at least, the pressures on health services are no worse than an average winter scenario. To put it bluntly, the NHS is at risk of falling, but it is at risk of falling every winter. The government apparently decided it couldn’t even take that risk. More importantly, by hesitating to return to normal now, it set a precedent for the restriction of freedoms far beyond the pandemic.

The prime minister also set the tone for tightening restrictions in winter, should the situation deteriorate. The relaxation of confinement is no longer irreversible. As the Covid reaches endemic equilibrium, hospitalizations could well reach hundreds per week (as is often the case with seasonal flu). Meanwhile, the waiting list for urgent non-Covid care could skyrocket to 13 million. In such a situation, the NHS would be trapped. Its doctors will demand closures to reduce Covid admissions. But new stay-at-home orders would risk worsening the backlog, as even more non-Covid patients postpone the search for urgent help.

I do not envy the Prime Minister. He must make decisions in the face of violent resistance from scientists who have strayed far beyond their proper role as apolitical advisers. It is, however, astonishing that 16 months and 45 million vaccinations later, our basic approach to Covid is still not more sophisticated than it was in March 2020. As then, priority # 10 seems to remain to protect the NHS at all costs. Restrictions are still seen as an essential tool to prevent intensive care units from being overwhelmed. Away from the liberation of Britain, one can only conclude that our freedoms will be tied indefinitely to intensive care capacity, with the government loosening and tightening the reins as Covid fluctuates with the seasons.

The government may think it has public opinion on its side. Recent polls suggest that a significant proportion of the population would be happy some restrictions remain forever, even after the threat of Covid has subsided.

But the drawbacks of blockages are becoming too huge to ignore. Their effectiveness is limited in free Western countries plagued by widespread low-level non-compliance and inadequate infection control in nursing homes and hospitals. In contrast, the damage caused by blockages is limitless, from destroying mental health to destroying children’s education. It is extraordinary that even now Johnson is lip service to this inescapable truth.

There is an obvious way out. If the NHS is so valuable that it risks being overwhelmed even after one of the most comprehensive immunization programs in history, then the priority must now be to reform the service to make it fit for purpose. Germany, for example, with its insurance-based model, has more than four times as many intensive care beds per capita than Britain.

However, just as the Conservatives will never admit that the lockdowns were a dreadful mistake, they will never admit the fatal flaw inherent in our state-run health care service. As noble as the idea behind the NHS may be, it is based on illusions about Britain’s finances. (Indeed, Westminster initially funded it in part with foreign money, dividing the Marshall aid of the 1940s between his dreams of national health care and struggling colonial dominions.)

The cliché is that the UK is an old empire looking for a role. This is not strictly true. The NHS has become Britain’s all-consuming project, the grindstone around its neck and the sickening source of made-up national pride. His grip on the country is so powerful that even a so-called libertarian conservative prime minister this week decided to risk sacrificing our ordinary freedoms rather than dare to reform it.