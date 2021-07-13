Mike Pence to deliver speech on China-US relations





Former Vice President Mike Pence will address the state of US-China relations on Wednesday and make his first comments on the origins of the coronavirus since leaving office and as chairman of the White House coronavirus task force . Representatives presented his afternoon address to the Heritage Foundation in Washington as his third major speech on American policy in the Indo-Pacific, following a 2018 speech on China at the Hudson Institute and a speech similar to the Wilson Center a year later. A trade war between the United States and China dominated relations under the Trump administration before a Phase 1 deal was reached in January 2020. The start of the COVID-19 pandemic in Wuhan, China has rocked relations. Then-President Trump praised Chinese President Xi Jinping for his response early on, but quickly soured the leader and used derogatory names for the virus that indicated its Chinese origins. Pence, who led the COVID-19 case monitoring and policy prevention team, plans to address the state of US-China relations under President Biden as Beijing attempts to defend its oppression of Uyghur mulsim in the West, represses in Hong Kong and saber blows in the South China Sea, threatening Taiwan. He will also discuss the origins of the coronavirus as intelligence officials investigate whether the pathogen escaped from a Wuhan lab that has looked for coronaviruses derived from bat caves in China. Mr. Pence has delivered a number of speeches to GOP chapters in key primary states, including South Carolina and New Hampshire, as he plans his political future. He loyally served the former president for four years, but became a target of the MAGA world after resisting calls by Mr. Trump to return the 2020 electoral votes to the states when Congress met on January 6. Rioters violated the United States Capitol during the certification process, forcing officers to drive Mr. Pence away as attackers targeted him with threats. Subscribe to daily newsletters

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2021/jul/12/mike-pence-give-speech-us-china-relations/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

