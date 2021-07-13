EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks will struggle to open as US earnings season kicks off

MARKET ENVELOPES

Monitor:

the Bank of England Financial Stability Report; IEA Oil Market Report; ECOFIN meeting of EU finance ministers; Basic data from the US CPI; updates from DNB, British Land.

Opening call:

European stocks are poised to open slightly lower as the U.S. earnings season kicks off, and the spread of Covid-19 variants remains a growing concern. The dollar is strengthening. Oil, gold and copper are all rising.

Actions:

European stocks could struggle to open on Tuesday as US stocks hit record highs on Monday and investors eagerly awaited the start of the corporate earnings season.

The earnings season begins in earnest on Tuesday, and investors will be watching to see if corporate results – and what executives have to say about the business in the coming months – justify the stock market’s high valuations.

The S&P 500 traded on Friday at nearly 22 times its projected earnings over the next 12 months, above a five-year average of just over 18. The benchmark rose 17 % so far in 2021.

Analysts predict the S&P 500 earnings were up 64% in the second quarter from a year earlier, according to FactSet. This growth rate is believed to be the highest in more than a decade, but is measured against a period in which the pandemic shook the business environment, causing profits to drop sharply.

“The numbers are going to seem wacky and are going to be extremely difficult to compare,” said Jay Jacobs, head of research and strategy at Global X, an exchange-traded fund provider. “So I think future expectations will be much more valuable than actual amounts of profit.”

Companies expected to report on Tuesday include JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs Group. Analysts expect the earnings season to show that the economic recovery has been good for the big banks.

Still, with major indices at record highs, investors have expressed concern about the potential for a pullback. Stocks faltered last week before surging to record highs on Friday, as lower Treasury bond yields put markets on alert for slowing growth. Investors have said the spread of Covid-19 variants is a growing concern.

“Sentiment in stocks remains bullish, but the Delta variant is a headwind for that. There is ongoing concern, what if the reopening was difficult to do?” said John Roe, Head of Multi-Asset Funds at Legal & General Investment Management.

Forex:

The US dollar strengthens slightly against the euro and 0.2% against the yen. The WSJ Dollar Index rose 0.1%.

“Recent developments have reduced the dollar’s smile, the likelihood of a dollar strength due to US cyclical outperformance (right) or risk-free deleveraging (left increased) has increased,” JPMorgan said. .

“As a result, this reduces the likelihood of a bearish dollar ‘gold loop’ environment with strong global growth but a Fed sidelined.

The Fed’s June FOMC meeting proved to be an unexpected watershed that restored the relevance of the US cyclical outperformance to the dollar, and the Fed’s leadership against most of its peers. stay long USD against euro, yen and Swiss franc.

Rising Turkish inflation expectations could prompt the central bank to push back on President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s calls for interest rate cuts, but this could have negative implications for the pound if a dispute arises, Commerzbank said.

Inflation expectations are quickly catching up with the real inflation rate, making it difficult for Turkey’s central bank to consider a rate cut anytime soon, Commerzbank currency analyst Tatha Ghose said.

“This, in turn, increases the likelihood of a conflict erupting with President Tayyip Erdogan in the months to come,” he said. “Not a pretty picture for the Turkish lira.”

Obligations :

JPMorgan said that “dynamic traders such as CTAs, retail investors and pension funds were probably behind the recent bond rally”, instead of “tactical institutional bond investors”.

The price rally saw yields drop to levels seen only during the pandemic, but JPM is forecasting a rebound. “The decline in bond yields over the past few weeks does not signal a change in the medium-term fundamental picture, which we believe is a picture of strong growth, lingering inflation surprises and a downturn. shift to central bank narrowing towards the end of the year. ”

Energy:

Oil prices rose at the start of Asian trade due to expectations of tighter global crude supplies, Rystad Energy said. However, this could be held back by a resurgence of Covid-19 in some markets.

“The oil price excitement that drove Brent to hit $ 78 a barrel has all but dissipated as OPEC + discord fades into the background amid market concerns over the resurgence of Covid cases. 19 in the world, ”the energy research firm said.

Rystad points to its own data showing a decline in domestic aviation in China and a reduction in road traffic in Malaysia, which would affect fuel demand in Asia.

Metals:

Gold rose early in Asian trading ahead of US CPI data due later today. Bullion traders are waiting to see if inflationary pressures continue to simmer in the economy, Oanda said.

Currently, the gold market is focused on the upcoming CPI numbers and not so much on safe haven flows resulting from the spread of the Covid-19 Delta variant, Oanda said.

Copper rose amid mixed signals. The PBOC’s RRR cut has provided some support for base metals, including copper, but the move is unlikely to translate into significant further monetary easing, TD Securities said.

In addition, the global appetite for commodities could continue to cool as a softer US fiscal stimulus weighs on demand. However, supply risk has been a factor supporting base metal prices, TD Securities said.

The rise in global infections linked to the Delta variant of Covid-19 could disrupt production and logistics, he added. The three-month LME copper contract was up 0.8% to $ 9,485.50 per metric tonne.

MAJOR TITLES OF THE DAY

Chinese export growth accelerated in June

Chinese export growth accelerated in June, exceeding economists’ expectations as global demand kept the country’s exports at a sustained level after more than a year of rapid expansion.

Outbound shipments rose 32.2 percent from a year earlier, down from 27.9 percent in May, according to data released Tuesday by the General Customs Administration. The result exceeded the 23.2% growth expected by economists polled by the Wall Street Journal.

Governments around the world record record debt and test new limits

The pandemic pushed global public debt to the highest level since World War II, exceeding annual global economic output. Governments, especially in wealthy countries, are borrowing even more, in part to wipe out the damage from Covid-19.

Advocates say the spending, also spurred by new economic thinking on debt, could usher in a period of robust global growth, reversing the malaise many rich countries have felt over this century. But if these theories are unfounded, the world could be saddled with debts that can only be absorbed by inflation, high taxes, or even default.

Democrats refine the price of the climate package and fight against poverty

WASHINGTON-Senate Democrats haggled Monday night over the size and scope of a package including climate provisions, child care and other programs they plan to push through to the House later this year without any GOP support.

Returning to Washington after a two-week hiatus, Democrats on the Senate Budget Committee said they would resume talks on Tuesday as they rushed to settle the overall price of a colossal legislative package they hope to pass. later this year through a special budget-related process known as reconciliation. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., NY), who met with Democrats on the committee on Monday, said he hoped to pass a budget resolution setting out his parameters before the chamber leaves for his recess. ‘August.

As Delta cases rise, UK to drop most Covid-19 restrictions next week

LONDON – The UK government has confirmed its intention to drop nearly all restrictions on coronavirus in England next week, while urging citizens to continue wearing face masks indoors and to continue working from home. they can.

Bank of Canada appoints Carolyn Rogers as second representative

OTTAWA-The Bank of Canada announced Monday that Carolyn Rogers, currently a senior executive at the Bank for International Settlements, will take over as second head of the Canadian central bank.

Her seven-year term as Senior Deputy Governor of the Bank of Canada will not begin until December of this year. Former Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins left last December, months before her term expired, to pursue new opportunities. Ms Wilkins was considered one of the top candidates for governor of the Bank of Canada, but was dismissed in favor of Tiff Macklem.

New York Fed survey: expected inflation rate for the coming year reaches its highest level since 2013

Public expectations for U.S. inflation a year from now have reached their highest level in nearly a decade, new data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said on Monday.

Inflation expected a year from now jumped to 4.8% in June, the highest level in a survey dating back to 2013, from 4% projected the month before, the New York Fed said in its latest survey. on consumer expectations. The bank said expected inflation in three years would remain stable at 3.6%.

Fed’s Williams says he doesn’t see an argument yet to slow Fed bond buying

New York Federal Reserve Chairman John Williams said on Monday that the conditions were not yet in place to slow the pace of the central bank’s $ 120 billion-per-month bond-buying stimulus program .

