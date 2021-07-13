Pakistan bets on talks with rebels to allay Belt and Road concerns





KARACHI – Pakistani government of Prime Minister Imran Khan has launched rare dialogue with separatists opposed to China’s Belt and Road Initiative as it braces for possible instability in region after troop withdrawal Americans from Afghanistan.

Khan said last week he was considering negotiations with Baluch insurgents in the southwest of the country. The prime minister said the rebels could still be angry with the government over unresolved grievances, or that India could use them to spread terror in Pakistan. The cabinet later approved negotiations with the insurgents but warned the government would not deal with any groups directly linked to India.

In order to move the talks forward, Khan appointed Shahzain Bugti, a special assistant on reconciliation and harmony in Balochistan, the main base of the insurgents. He is the grandson of Nawab Akbar Bugti, a former governor turned insurgent leader whose alleged assassination during a military operation in 2006 sparked the current insurgency in Balochistan.

Although they have not heard any details on how and when the negotiations will take place, analysts believe the government will try to sit down with the insurgent leaders it deems more conducive to the talks.

“[The federal] government will enter into negotiations with leaders like Baramdagh Bugti, who has shown a willingness to negotiate, and will later deal with hard-line supporters, ”said Shahzada Zulfiqar, a political commentator who has covered Balochistan for four decades. Butgti is another grandson of the former governor and is based in Geneva.

Pakistan feels compelled to negotiate due to the increasing number of attacks on security forces and state facilities in recent months. “Twenty terrorist attacks were reported in the first six months of 2020 and the figure skyrocketed to 80 in the first half of 2021,” Zulfiqar told Nikkei Asia.

Workers load a helicopter onto a transport plane as US forces withdraw from Afghanistan on June 16. © Reuters

Analysts say these attacks are likely to increase after the full withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.

“Imran Khan is taking this decision to stabilize Balochistan in order to minimize the possible fallout from the instability of Afghanistan,” said James M. Dorsey, senior researcher at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore. Dorsey told the Nikkei it was a smart move because repairing fences with Baluch insurgents would benefit Islamabad.

In addition, some experts associate Khan’s decision with keeping the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, or CPEC, the Pakistani $ 50 billion component of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, alive.

“Islamabad knows that Chinese investments in Pakistan will be affected by a possible new cooperation between the Baloch and Sindhi insurgents, and even the Pakistani Taliban,” said Michael Kugelman, deputy director of the Asia program at the Wilson Center. He added that the US withdrawal is likely to increase instability in Afghanistan, giving the Baluch insurgents the opportunity to regroup and gain a foothold.

Kugelman believes that since Baluch insurgents are seen as the primary perpetrators of violence against CPEC and other Chinese interests, any deal that stops or even reduces Baluch attacks would significantly mitigate security risks to the projects.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in October 2019 in Beijing. © Reuters

Zulfiqar says China also wants Pakistan to negotiate with the Baloch insurgents. “Beijing knows that for the port of Gwadar to start and for the CPEC’s projects to bear fruit, the conflict with the Baloch insurgents must be dealt with politically,” he said.

In the past, Beijing has reportedly tried to speak directly to the Baluch insurgents, a claim denied by the rebels.

Because India is frequently mentioned in the talks, some experts believe Pakistan can use the negotiations to settle scores with India. “If Pakistan succeeds in bringing together all the Baloch insurgent leaders – including the forces which would have received material support from India in the past – then it will be a great success for Islamabad over New Delhi,” Zulfiqar said.

While the success of the negotiations is a real possibility, some experts warn Islamabad will likely have to pay a hefty price, as the Baloch insurgents may have spent too much time and blood to settle for nothing less than succession.

“The heart of the Baloch uprising is economic and social deprivation,” Dorsey said. He added that if Pakistan provides the insurgents with an agreement guaranteeing better economic and social empowerment, then the rebels can accept a deal to save face and possibly drop the succession request, ”Dorsey said.

