Father of Indian sailor stranded in Iran writes letter to Prime Minister Modi, MEA to bring son back









ANI |

Update: Jul 13, 2021 3:09 AM IS

Bombay (Maharashtra) [India]July 13 (ANI): Shyam Yenpure, father of Aniket Sham Yenpure, who is among five Indian sailors stranded in Iran after being duped in the name of overseas work, wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Ministry of External Affairs asking to bring his son back to India.

Speaking to ANI, Shyam said, “In 2019, we contacted an agent who promised Aniket a job on the ships. We spent a lot of money on this job and then he was recruited as a sailor there. He went to Iran to work. in the merchant navy in 2019. Last year, a consignment of heroin was recovered from his ship and Iranian authorities seized the boat and imprisoned them.

“My child and his four other colleagues, who were innocent, spent over 400 days in prison. They were found innocent, they were released on the orders of the local court. We weren’t aware of any of this, we learned when they were released. from prison, ”Aniket’s father said.

Shyam added that Aniket called him and informed him of his condition a few months ago.

Aniket said his passport belonged to the Iranian government and without it he could not come to India, Shyam said.

“I spent all my money on his education. After my wife died, I sold all of his gold ornaments to bring him back. My financial situation is very bad; I deliver milk at home. That is why I wrote a letter to Prime Minister Modi and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and asked them to make efforts and bring my son back to India, “he added.

Five Indian sailors stranded in Iran have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help them return to India and take action against agents who duped them in the name of giving them jobs overseas, the Indian World Forum reported on Monday. The stranded Indian nationals are Aniket Sham Yenpure (29), Mandar Milind Worlikar (26), both from Maharashtra; Naveen Singh (26) from Uttarakhand, Pranav Kumar (22) from Bihar and Thamizhselvan Rengasamy (30) from Tamil Nadu.

In a video message, the sailors said they were arrested in the Strait of Hormuz by Iranian authorities on February 21 last year, allegedly for drug trafficking.

“We have spent almost 400 days in jail in a fraud case. Despite our release on March 9, the Iranian authorities did not hand over our passports and documents. We are facing difficulties,” said one. men in the video message.

“We are in very bad shape here. These agents have duped us and are sending us. I ask the Indian government to act against them so that no one else suffers what we are suffering here,” they added.

The men further said the ship’s captain had testified in court and investigators on several occasions that he orchestrated the narcotics smuggling plot and that the five Indian sailors played no part in it.

The seafarers, including their families, have repeatedly called on the authorities concerned to provide appropriate assistance. However, their appeals have not been examined and examined in detail.

On March 8, 2021, the local court in Chabahar declared them innocent and ordered their immediate release.

The sailors were also threatened with disastrous consequences by their agents of the recruitment and placement services, including their partners, for having lodged a complaint against them with the competent authorities, the statement said. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/national/general-news/father-of-indian-sailor-stranded-in-iran-writes-letter-to-pm-modi-mea-to-bring-back-his-son20210713030829 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos