Prime Minister Imran Khan to address UN Forum on Sustainable Development today





Prime Minister Imran Khan PM Imran Khan will be a keynote speaker at a United Nations forum on sustainable development. The United Nations High Level Political Forum is the main platform for reviewing the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. National reviews on the implementation of the 2030 Agenda.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will deliver a keynote address at the United Nations High-Level Political Forum (HLPF) on Sustainable Development on Tuesday, outlining his vision for the economic challenges posed by COVID-19 and climate change.

The Prime Minister will set out his vision for tackling the triple challenge facing the world today: the COVID-19 pandemic, the reversal of economic progress and the existential threat posed by climate change.

It will also propose necessary measures to be taken at national and international level for an effective response to “build back better”.

The HLPF is the main platform for reviewing the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The theme of the HLPF 2021 is to achieve a sustainable and resilient recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic that puts countries on the path to achieving the 2030 Agenda and the SDGs.

The HLPF meets annually under the auspices of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) – which is currently chaired by Ambassador Munir Akram, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations in New York.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has regularly addressed this topic in various international forums and made several practical recommendations, many of which are in the process of being implemented.

The conference will discuss the policies that have been implemented so far to respond to the pandemic and its impacts.

Many other countries will also present their voluntary national reviews on the implementation of the 2030 Agenda in the context of the current crisis at the Forum.

A ministerial declaration will be adopted by the HLPF to make recommendations on how to deal with the impacts of COVID-19, while making the transformation needed to achieve a more sustainable and inclusive economy, building health systems and robust and universal social protection, and protecting the planet.

