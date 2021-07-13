Jokowi wants Indonesia to master global supply chain





Previously, Investment Minister / Head of BKPM, Bahlil Lahadalia admitted that much of Indonesia’s natural wealth has been lost due to lack of downstream. An example is wood. He said that Indonesia’s golden age at that time was wood. But now all of Indonesia’s forests are being cut down, both on the islands of Kalimantan and Sumatra, so they are exhausted. “The next question is whether there are any of the top 10 Indonesian companies that dominate the world forhilarisasiwood? Nothing. Because we export timber, we send raw materials to other countries that get added value, ”Minister Bahlil said at a public lecture at Citra Bangsa University, Kupang, East Nusa Tenggara on Saturday ( 22/5). Then the second golden age is gold. Currently, Indonesia’s largest gold mine, Freeport, is about to end soon, but there is no downstream that adds value. Therefore, the government took over to acquire 51% of the shares of Freeport which were controlled by foreigners. “It just got forced to build a foundry under the Jokowi administration to acquire 51% of the shares of Freeport, which until now were controlled by foreigners,” he said. In addition, the missing natural wealth is fish. Indonesia has fairly wide marine waters, but building a fishing industry with Vietnam and Thailand is even less competitive. “Why is it because we never think about downstream. Our coal is almost finished, we keep sending it even though we still import 5.4 million gas and that’s a year and we never think to import our endorsement even if it may be a replacement import, “he explained. Nickel Only the nickel remains. Therefore, when he was invested as the head of BKPM in 2019, it didn’t take long for him to immediately make a breakthrough by banning the export of nickel-based raw materials. This is in line with the direction of President Joko Widodo who wants the endorsement. “When I was sworn in as the head of BPKP for four days, I immediately announced the ban on nickel exports. I was beaten but if not now, when will we finish again “, he explained. The ban on the export of nickel raw materials has led Indonesia to sue in international courts or the WTO. Because a number of countries still want Indonesia to send the raw materials to be transformed into something of added value.

