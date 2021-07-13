Pak will never allow Shehbaz Sharif “accused of corruption” to leave country, says Imran Khan government





Islamabad [Pakistan], July 13 (ANI): attacking opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif, accused of money laundering and assets beyond his means, several federal ministers said the Pakistani government would never allow him Speaking at a joint press conference on Monday, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Prime Minister’s Liability Advisor Mirza Shahzad Akbar and Energy Minister Hammad Azhar pledged that government led by Imran Khan would never allow Pakistan Muslim League president – Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif to leave the country and called on Pakistan’s chief justice Gulzar Ahmed to allow live coverage of the cases high profile corruption facing opposition leaders. “Shehbaz Sharif should not try to escape to London and give answers about his corruption in the courts because we will not let his escape overseas,” Shahzad Akbar said. Denying Shehbaz Sharif’s claim according to which he had been harassed and humiliated by the office of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) ers who were investigating a rupee 25 billion corruption scam against the opposition leader, the prime minister’s advisor said: Rather Hamza Sharif, son of Shehbaz Sharif, threatened FIA officials with dire consequences. Some of the properties of former rulers have been exposed through the Panama Papers scandal, and many more have yet to be unearthed, ”he added. Fawad Chaudhry said opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif at a press conference on Monday played the electricity and gas issues instead of explaining his position on the corruption allegations to his against. “Shehbaz should answer questions about the laundering of Rs 25 billion abroad on false documents, but he says he has built a Metro bus service in Punjab. When asked that his sons have transferred billions of rupees abroad, he says he has worked on water supply projects. When Shehbaz is asked about the billions of rupees transferred to his accounts, he says he served the province of Punjab, “he said. -he adds.

The information minister said opposition leaders when considering their cases in court made statements contrary to what they said in press conferences outside. News International reported that the opposition leader’s allegations against the investigative agency arose during a hearing in a Lahore court where he appeared in connection with his bail application. “The FIA ​​team treated me inappropriately and the officers used to engage in pointless conversations. When I asked them why they were doing this, the officers kept laughing and talking. make fun of me, ”he said. , a bank crimes court extended the provisional bail for Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz until August 2 in an alleged rupee 25 billion money laundering investigation against the father-son duo. The two appeared before duty judge Syed Ali Abbas. The investigation The officer informed the court that the agency had collected the case and that the process would end soon. Shehbaz family attorney Amjad Parve z argued in court that his clients had submitted their responses to the Federal Investigation Agency, The News International reported. (ANI)

