India appoints national maritime safety coordinator for maritime safety | Latest India News

Two decades after the recommendation of Kargil’s group of ministers, the Narendra Modi government is ready to create and appoint a National Maritime Security Coordinator (NMSC) to interface between the civil and military maritime domain with the aim of strengthening India’s security architecture and energy security. The Maritime Security Coordinator will work under the leadership of the Indian National Security Advisor and will be the Government’s principal advisor on maritime security.

According to South Block sources, the Department of Defense and Military Affairs has sought Union Cabinet approval for the NMSC post and it is highly likely that a serving or recently retired Vice Admiral from the Indian Navy be appointed to this post. The NMSC has been a long-standing requirement since Kargil’s GoM recommended it and its need was most acute during the Mumbai massacre in 2008, when 10 Pakistani gunmen from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) led by ISI managers in Karachi broke into Mumbai and created chaos with maritime security agencies like the Navy, Coast Guard and Mumbai Port all figuratively at sea. The appointment of the NMSC meets the need of the hour, as the Navy, Coast Guard and state maritime councils all tend to work in silos with overlapping jurisdictions and are constantly at odds with one another.

While India has suffered from sea blindness over the centuries with land security doctrines, historically and geostrategically, the country is a maritime nation with over 7,000 km of coastline and over 2 million km of economic zone. exclusive. Over 70% of India’s trade, including vital crude oil, is transported by sea and the protection of shipping lanes is vital to India’s security, as the Modi government on June 16 authorized the Deep Ocean mission to saving blue water.

India has nine coastal states and four Union Territories, which believe maritime and coastal security is the responsibility of the central government and have little to do with raising awareness of the maritime domain.

With China moving towards a maritime security doctrine and entering the Indian Ocean via Pakistan and Myanmar, the NMSC post will be vital to maritime and energy security as Beijing plans to reach the east coast of the Africa via the Indian maritime domain.

However, the creation of NMSC is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ vision of Act East policy, SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region), Deep Ocean Mission and the Sagarmala Project to make 12 major ports of India of world class standards.