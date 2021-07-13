Politics
India appoints national maritime safety coordinator for maritime safety | Latest India News
The national maritime safety coordinator will break down silos and cross the territory of the navy, coast guard and maritime councils of the States to improve knowledge of the maritime domain and ensure a better response. Chinese forays into the Indian Ocean via Pakistan and Myanmar will be high on the NMSC’s agenda.
Through Shishir Gupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
POSTED ON JUL 13, 2021 11:10 AM IS
Two decades after the recommendation of Kargil’s group of ministers, the Narendra Modi government is ready to create and appoint a National Maritime Security Coordinator (NMSC) to interface between the civil and military maritime domain with the aim of strengthening India’s security architecture and energy security. The Maritime Security Coordinator will work under the leadership of the Indian National Security Advisor and will be the Government’s principal advisor on maritime security.
According to South Block sources, the Department of Defense and Military Affairs has sought Union Cabinet approval for the NMSC post and it is highly likely that a serving or recently retired Vice Admiral from the Indian Navy be appointed to this post. The NMSC has been a long-standing requirement since Kargil’s GoM recommended it and its need was most acute during the Mumbai massacre in 2008, when 10 Pakistani gunmen from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) led by ISI managers in Karachi broke into Mumbai and created chaos with maritime security agencies like the Navy, Coast Guard and Mumbai Port all figuratively at sea. The appointment of the NMSC meets the need of the hour, as the Navy, Coast Guard and state maritime councils all tend to work in silos with overlapping jurisdictions and are constantly at odds with one another.
While India has suffered from sea blindness over the centuries with land security doctrines, historically and geostrategically, the country is a maritime nation with over 7,000 km of coastline and over 2 million km of economic zone. exclusive. Over 70% of India’s trade, including vital crude oil, is transported by sea and the protection of shipping lanes is vital to India’s security, as the Modi government on June 16 authorized the Deep Ocean mission to saving blue water.
India has nine coastal states and four Union Territories, which believe maritime and coastal security is the responsibility of the central government and have little to do with raising awareness of the maritime domain.
With China moving towards a maritime security doctrine and entering the Indian Ocean via Pakistan and Myanmar, the NMSC post will be vital to maritime and energy security as Beijing plans to reach the east coast of the Africa via the Indian maritime domain.
However, the creation of NMSC is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ vision of Act East policy, SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region), Deep Ocean Mission and the Sagarmala Project to make 12 major ports of India of world class standards.
To close
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/india-to-appoint-national-maritime-security-coordinator-for-maritime-security-101626154622796.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]