Letter to the Editor: It’s High Time Americans Realized the Chinese Threat | Letters
The lights are on, but no one at home. All of Bozeman’s Democrats know this. Joe Bidens’ incompetence, distraction, and folly have placed America in its most vulnerable position ever. And it doesn’t help that Kamala Harris, his insufferably sneering second-in-command, is the perfect complement.
Rising crime in cities controlled by Democrats; rape, drugs, child / human trafficking at the Mexican border are disasters Biden does not tackle. But the number one problem, the Chinese Communist Party, the military and the war machine, is totally ignored. While England slept under Neville Chamberlain before his confrontation with Hitler’s Nazi Germany, America also sleeps under Joe Biden in what appears to be our inevitable confrontation with Communist China Xi Jinping.
In his wishful thinking, Biden says China is not our adversary, but our competitor. Xi Jinping said foreign forces would suffer fractures and bloodshed if they intimidated China. As such, Joe Biden has taken the cowardly path in confronting China’s evil march towards world domination and tyranny. At the same time, the Democratic Party and its billionaire allies in US business, media and big tech are rolling out the red carpet for China. Will America survive this suicidal path?
Let us not forget that the Chinese Communist Party has been the greatest violator of freedom and human rights in history. They poke fun at Democrats’ obsession with guilt for transgressions that pale in comparison to their evil. Their hero remains the greatest mass murderer in history, Mao Zedong. His genocide of his own people continues today with the deaths of thousands of Muslim Uyghurs. Religious persecution, rape, forced abortions, industrial-scale organ harvesting and encouragement to smuggle fentanyl into our country, killing thousands, are business as usual for Xi Jinping and its Communist thugs. It is high time all Americans woke up and took action.
Sources
2/ https://www.bozemandailychronicle.com/opinions/letters_to_editor/letter-to-the-editor-high-time-americans-wake-up-to-the-threat-from-china/article_6cad83be-6f4b-5346-aa4c-8fda396aae9f.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
