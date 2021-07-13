Jokowi inaugurates TNI-Polri 2021 officers at the Palace





Tribunnews reporter Taufik Ismail TRIBUNNEWS. COM, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inaugurated officers TNI and Polri in the courtyard of Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, Tuesday (7/13/2021). A total of 700 young TNI-Polri officers were sworn in during the Prasetya Perwira ceremony. The officers who were directly present at the ceremony were the officers who received Adhie Makayasa. Meanwhile, the other officers virtually followed. On occasion, Jokowi said the officers’ journey has just started. The journey to become a loyal officer and serve the nation and people of Indonesia. Read also : President Jokowi calls Luhut 3 times a day to ask about emergency PPKM “I know that to get to the present stage you went through a competitive and rigorous selection process, you also went through very intensive training. It is not only aimed at developing mental resilience, physical strength and high discipline, but also as a form of integration between the cadets of the TNI Academy and the Police Academy ”, he declared. The president said the officers had passed various tests and studied various disciplines, mastering various techniques and tactics. Officers also have a perceptive, tough and fierce character. Read also : PPKM has potential to reduce people’s well-being, MUI Vice President asks Jokowi to dare to make inroads “Make you the best sons and daughters of the Indonesian nation. I am proud to be able to inaugurate you as young officers of TNI and Polri, as future rulers of Indonesia,” he said. . “I wish the young Indonesian patriots happy service. Make your parents proud. Make Indonesia a success,” he said. For this year, Adhi Makayasa was awarded to Sermatutar Septian Haryono Pasaribu of the Army Academy (AAD), Sermatutar Always Giving Hamonangan Tiris of the Naval Academy (AAL). Read also : Jokowi grateful to religious organizations for supporting health protocols Next, Sermatutar Laode Abdul Muis from the Air Force Academy (AAU) and Brigtar Hary Indrajati from the Police Academy. Adhi Makayasa is an annual award given to the best officer graduates of all sizes from TNI and Polri. From army, air, navy and police.

