Andhra police seize red sand logs worth Rs 6.2 crore and arrest Bengaluru resident





A team of police from Andhra Pradesh raided a godown near Hosur in Tamil Nadu and caught the accused, who is believed to be residing in Bangalore.

On Monday, Andhra Pradesh police seized 243 red sander logs valued at Rs 6.2 crore from a smuggler. The logs weighing 8.4 tonnes were stored in a godown at Bommanapalli village of Hosur taluk in Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu. Police caught a person identified as Dasthagiri Imran Khan, who is believed to be part of an interstate smuggling operation of red sanders. Police said a smuggler identified as B Kannadasan was caught smuggling five logs of red sand in a four-wheeled vehicle on July 10. During his questioning, he named Imran, a resident of Bengaluru.

Armed with this information, a team of police officers from Chittoor set off in search of Imran in several places such as Bengaluru and caught him near Hosur. “At around 7 p.m. on Sunday, police raided Dasthagiri Imran Khan during a raid in Bommanapalli near Hosur and seized red sand balls weighing 8.2 tonnes,” a police official told the IANS. Imran, 29, hid the logs in a godown owned by one Ravi, who police say is part of the interstate smuggling gang.

Police said Imran confessed during questioning that the logs were sawn in Seshachalam Forest in Andhra Pradesh and were transferred to Bangalore to be smuggled to Delhi and Mumbai afterwards. The accused was then transferred to the grounds of the Chittoor District Police Officer on the same day.

Police arrested the accused under section 379 for theft and section 447 for criminal intrusion of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), in addition to relevant sections of the Andhra Pradesh Forest Amendment Act, 2016 and the Biological Diversity Act, 2002. They also seized two cars, an electronic scale, two cell phones and Rs 6,000 in cash.

The arrest comes two weeks after Chittoor police seized red sanders worth Rs 10 crore along the Chittoor-Vellore highway. The police during this raid seized 359 balls of red sand and arrested seven people.

(With IANS entries)

