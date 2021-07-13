Legal threats against Donald Trump are more serious than ever, experts say | Donald trump





As a criminal investigation in New York continues after laying tax evasion charges against the company of Donald Trump and a top executive, other prosecutors in Georgia, Washington DC and New York are investigating ongoing that could also give rise to serious charges against Trump and his company, according to the former prosecutors and public records.

For example, a Georgia district attorney leads a broad criminal investigation into Trump’s infamous Jan. 2 appeal to Georgia’s secretary of state, begging him to find 11,780 votes to block Joe Bidens’ victory in the election presidential.

Meanwhile, separate prosecutors in New York and Washington DC are examining whether Trump companies illegally benefited during his inauguration in 2017. The Washington Attorney General has sued the inaugural committee, the Trump International Hotel in DC, and the Trump Organization , alleging they were plotting to make exorbitant and illegal payments of over $ 1 million to the Trumps DC Hotel which hosted inaugural events.

Moreover, Trump could be trapped in a federal criminal investigation into his former personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, whom Trump sought to unearth Biden in Ukraine during the campaign. Giuliani is reportedly under investigation for possible violations of foreign lobbying laws that require registration and for his role in Trump’s 2019 dismissal of the US ambassador.

On another legal front, Trump faces several civil lawsuits, including one from writer E Jean Carroll, whose 2019 memoir alleged that Trump had once raped her. After Trump accused her of lying to sell books, Carroll filed a libel suit.

Former Justice Department prosecutors say these investigations and prosecutions increase legal pressure on Trump, even as Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance and New York Attorney General Letitia James investigate other allegations of illegal acts committed by Trumps, in addition to the June tax evasion charges against the Trump organization and its CFO Allen Weisselberg, a scheme that allegedly gave him free cars, rent and other benefits for years.

Trump has denounced the New York accusations as a political ploy by the Democrats and attacked others as a witch hunt. Weisselberg and the Trump Organization both pleaded not guilty to tax evasion charges on July 1.

But this spate of large-scale investigations and prosecutions poses huge legal headaches for Trump and seems far more serious than many others Trump has avoided over decades, according to former prosecutors.

The current threats are more numerous and more serious than ever and it is hard to imagine his luck will continue, said Michael Bromwich, former prosecutor and former Justice Department inspector general, in an interview.

Trump has never been more in desperate need of the best legal talent, and he wasn’t the one he represented Michael Bromwich

Trump hates playing defense, which explains his baseless lawsuit earlier this week against big tech companies. We’re very likely to see a lot more shoes drop in the foreseeable future and Trump knows it. He’s never needed the best legal talent so much, and he’s not the one who represents him.

Other Justice Department veterans foresee multiple legal difficulties for Trump.

Donald Trump now faces more than a dozen separate civil suits and criminal investigations, and more cases are expected to follow, said Phillip Halpern, a former California prosecutor who has spent three decades focusing on the cases of corruption.

Halpern added that criminal investigations in Georgia, New York and Washington have the potential to have a drastic impact on Trump’s historical legacy and result in his family member (s), associates and his lawyers spend a considerable amount of time in prison.

Halpern pointed out that the civil lawsuits and the New York investigation of Vance and James risked significant personal monetary penalties and could expose Trump companies to massive sanctions.

These legal threats vary in terms of risk to Trump, but the Trump investigation calls for pressure on Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to reverse Bidens’ victory, worth watching.

The district prosecutor in charge of this investigation, Fani Willis, wrote that prosecutors are examining potential violations of Georgian law prohibiting the solicitation of electoral fraud, false statements to state and local government bodies, conspiracy, racketeering , violation of the oath of office and any involvement in violence or threats related to the administration of the elections.

Cathy Cox, former Georgia secretary of state and dean of law at Mercer University, said the Fulton County investigation was not to be taken lightly.

Allen Weisselberg comes out after his arraignment hearing in Manhattan court last week. Photograph: Brendan McDermid / Reuters

Cox pointed out that Willis has experience with the vast Rico of Georgia. [Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act] law, she has a habit of using it successfully in high-profile cases, and she hired Rico’s undisputed expert, attorney John Floyd, to assist her. These factors make this case even worse in terms of the potential for serious criminal charges.

Additionally, Trump’s affairs are threatened by his inaugural committee spending inquiries that were launched separately by federal prosecutors in New York City and by Washington Attorney General Karl Racine. Racine has deposed Donald Trump Jr and Ivanka Trump, which could create further problems for the Trump family if they don’t answer honestly.

In a court file, the Racines office said Trump Jrs’ testimony raised further questions about the nature of an invoice related to the inauguration and revealed evidence the defendants had yet to provide to the district.

Further legal headaches for Trump could stem from the expansion of the investigation into Giuliani, whose New York home and office was raided in April by federal agents who seized 10 electronic devices, including cell phones and computers.

The investigation reportedly focuses on Giulianis’ role in Trump’s sacking of US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovich in May 2019, a move pushed by Giuliani and two Soviet-born associates earlier indicted on charges of funding violations. campaign and a central issue in Trump’s first impeachment.

Giuliani is under investigation into whether he broke the Foreign Agent Registration Act requiring those who lobby the US government on behalf of foreign officials to register with the DoJ.

Giuliani denied doing anything illegal.

Looking ahead, former DoJ officials say the detailed accusations now leveled against the Trump Organization and its CFO could portend more legal problems for Trump’s affairs.

The thoroughness and highly factual nature of the indictments provide a lot of information about the deeply inappropriate practices of Trump’s affairs, said Donald Ayer, former deputy attorney general in the Justice Department of the George HW Bush administration. There is no particular reason to believe that such inappropriate practices were limited to relations with Allen Weisselberg.

Yet some former prosecutors predict that as his legal woes escalate, Trump and his supporters will profit from investigations for political gain.

Trump is using his legal issues to bolster his image as an outsider (and) to energize his base, said Barbara McQuade, a professor of practice at the University of Michigan Law School and U.S. lawyer for the Eastern District of Michigan.

She added: But for those who care about the rule of law, it’s important to hold people who engage in illegal activity, even former presidents, accountable.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/jul/13/trump-organization-tax-crimes-charges The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos