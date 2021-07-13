Boris Johnson, Prince William and the Football Association condemn racial abuse against three England players

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, along with the Football Association and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, condemned the racist comments made against three black members of the England men’s national football team following England’s loss to England. Italy this weekend.

Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho saw their social media accounts inundated with racist speech after missing penalties at the end of the 2020 UEFA European Championship on Sunday, resulting in the loss of what would have been their very first European. Championship and their first major tournament title since the 1966 World Cup.

This England team deserves to be hailed as heroes, not racist abuse on social media. Those responsible for these appalling abuses should be ashamed of themselves, Johnson tweeted Monday.

ITALY VS ENGLAND WIN EURO 2020 CHAMPIONSHIP

“I am sickened by the racist abuse targeting England players after last night’s game. It is totally unacceptable that the players have to endure this heinous behavior. This must stop now and everyone involved must be held accountable,” the prince william also posted on Twitter.

In one declaration Released early Monday, the FA said it was “appalled” at the racism targeting the three players.

The FA strongly condemns all forms of discrimination and is appalled at the online racism that has been targeted by some of our english players on social networks. We couldn’t be clearer that anyone behind such behavior is unwelcome to follow the team, the FA said. “We will do everything possible to support the players concerned while demanding the most severe penalties possible for anyone responsible.”

19-year-old Saka, whose last kick was blocked by Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, saw Instagram comments filled with monkey emojis after the game.

Get out of my country, wrote a commentator. Others called it the N word.

Rashford, 23, who hit the post after cheating Donnarumma, and Sancho, 21, whose shot was blocked by the Italian goalkeeper, both faced similar comments.

The three players who received the abuse have yet to speak publicly about it, but England manager Gareth Southgate also condemned the hatred on Monday.

” For some people [the players] to be mistreated is unforgivable, really. I know a lot of them are from overseas, but not all of them. And that is just not what we stand for. We, I think, have been a beacon in bringing people together and people being able to relate to the national team. And the national team represents everyone, “he said in a press conference.

Johnson’s critics have claimed the PM’s conviction was hypocritical given his defense of fans who booed players for kneeling before games started.

Is this the same prime minister who a few weeks ago I mean going to Southgate and the players a few weeks ago, about five days trotting, told us they were on their knees to promote equality and said it was against racism, “the former English footballer Gary Neville mentionned in an interview with Sky News. “The Prime Minister said it was normal for the people of this country to boo the players who were trying to promote equality and defend themselves against racism. It starts at the top. And so, for me, I don’t Wasn’t at all surprised that I woke up in the morning to these headlines. I was expecting it the minute the three players who missed missed it. “

England will be on the pitch again in September, when they play 2022 World Cup qualifiers in Qatar.

