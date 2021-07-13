Coronavirus India, PM Modi: “Crowds without masks in mountain resorts, markets are worrying”: PM Modi

Prime Minister was addressing a virtual meeting with the eight chief ministers of the northeastern states

New Delhi:

Recent images of hill stations and city markets – of large crowds without face masks and social distancing – are a “cause for concern,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday, stressing the need to follow Covid protocols to ward off a potential wave of infections.

Addressing a virtual meeting of chief ministers from the eight northeastern states, the prime minister stressed the importance of following ground rules – wearing face masks in public, avoiding large gatherings and ensuring vaccination – to avoid a third wave of COVID-19 cases.

“It is true that tourism, business and business have been greatly affected because of the coronavirus (…) but today I will say very categorically that it is not acceptable to have huge crowds in hill stations and markets without wearing masks, ”Prime Minister Modi said. .

“The virus does not and does not go on its own … we bring it with us when we break the rules. Experts repeatedly warn us that reckless behavior – like overpopulation – will lead to an increase in Covid cases.” , did he declare.

“Steps must be taken to avoid crowds … We must all work together to stop the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic,” he added.

The prime minister also stressed the need to ensure rapid and widespread vaccination – a topic that has made headlines with wrangling over vaccine prices and states complaining of a lack of doses.

He also reported the increase in cases in the northeastern states; Central government data last week showed that 47 of India’s 73 districts with a positivity rate of over 10% were from the northeast.

He said stricter “micro-level” measures were needed to control the spread of the virus in those districts, and called for more emphasis on micro-containment areas. The Assam model – Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma plans to create around 6,000 instead of a lockdown – has been highlighted.

The Prime Minister’s comments come as a flood of videos and images have emerged on social media showing massive crowds at hill stations like Manali in Himachal Pradesh.

#LOOK | Tourists flock to Manali town in Kullu district as Himachal Pradesh government relaxes COVID restrictions pic.twitter.com/snIiwfcIo5 ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2021

The messages have led experts and medical professionals to sound the alarm bells and label the behavior of tourists as “reckless,” and the health ministry urged the public to wear face masks and respect social distancing at all times.

“We want to ask the public to behave appropriately at Covid under all circumstances. You are not only exposing yourself, but also your loved ones and this can cause us to lose the battle against Covid,” said Co-Secretary Lav Agarwal.

In recent weeks, a steady rise in the virus’ “R” factor has worried scientists and experts.

An “R” value of 1 means that one person will infect, on average, another person.

In a pandemic, the “R” target is less than 1.0, which ensures that the virus will eventually stop spreading because it cannot infect enough people to keep the epidemic going.

This morning, the national “R” factor is 0.95, up from 0.87 two weeks ago and 0.74 a month ago.

Also this morning, India reported 31,443 new cases in the past 24 hours and recorded more than 2,000 deaths in the same period, although more than 1,400 of them have been updated tally. from Madhya Pradesh.