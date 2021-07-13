Allen Weisselberg, indicted Trump Organization executive, dismissed from branch office





Allen Weisselberg, the chief financial officer of the Trump Organization indicted on tax evasion charges this month, was quietly removed from his post at more than two dozen Trump subsidiaries, NBC News confirmed.

Weisselberg, 73, has been dismissed from his post in at least 28 Trump affiliates, according to documents filed with the Florida State Department that were first reported Monday by the Wall Street Journal.

A person familiar with the matter told NBC News that the Trump Organization has so far taken a “cautious corporate governance approach” to avoid any potential problems in Florida, but added that Weisselberg’s overall role with the Trump Organization remained unchanged.

One of the companies he is no longer as an executive is Trump Payroll Corp., which was the subject of criminal charges on July 1 with Weisselberg and the Trump Organization. Weisselberg had served as treasurer, secretary and vice president of Trump Payroll Corp., roles now held by Donald Trump Jr., according to the documents.

The Washington Post reported that the total number of subsidiaries from which Weisselberg was cut is over 40. The newspaper, citing UK business records, said that includes his cut as a director of a company that runs a Trump golf course in Scotland.

Mary Mulligan, Weisselberg’s lawyer, declined to comment. Weisselberg has pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to fraud, robbery, tax evasion, falsification of records and other charges.

A representative of the Trump Organization did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Monday evening.

New York prosecutors indicted Weisselberg in what they said was a sweeping 15-year program to compensate senior executives at former President Donald Trump’s company “off the books” and put them off the books. help avoid paying taxes. Prosecutors say he used his position to avoid paying taxes on $ 1.7 million in income.

Trump and his company accused the district attorney of conducting a politically motivated investigation.

Weisselberg is “a loving and dedicated husband, father and grandfather who worked for the Trump Organization for 48 years” and “is now used by the Manhattan District Attorney as a pawn in a scorched earth attempt to harm to the former president, “the company said in a statement after the charges were disclosed.

Hallie jackson

Adam Reiss contributed.

