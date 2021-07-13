Pandemic darkens Japan’s hopes for active diplomacy during Olympics

The prospect that Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga could conduct active diplomacy with foreign leaders during the Tokyo Olympics remains uncertain, as Japan struggles to organize visits by foreign leaders amid a new COVID state of emergency -19 which will last the games.

The United States and China have decided not to send their leaders to the Tokyo Olympics, which will open on July 23 and end on August 8. North Korea withdrew its entire team of athletes from the games earlier this year.

A large screen in Tokyo’s Shinjuku area shows Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga meeting with the press on July 8, 2021, about his government’s decision to place the capital under a new COVID-19 state of emergency amid ‘a recent outbreak of infections. (Kyodo) == Kyodo

South Korea is coordinating a visit by President Moon Jae In scheduled for the opening ceremony. But his attempt to reestablish deteriorated ties with Japan met with reluctance from Suga due to Moon’s handling of the war issues.

Initially, Japan viewed the Olympics and Paralympics as opportunities to boost foreign diplomacy as it expected to receive leaders and senior officials as guests from over 100 countries and regions before the novel coronavirus hit. is spreading across the world, according to government officials.

But French President Emmanuel Macron, whose country will host the 2024 Games, is so far the only major world leader to have announced his presence at the opening of the Tokyo Olympics.

U.S. First Lady Jill Biden wonders if it is possible for her to attend the opening ceremony, given that all spectators will be banned from gaming venues in the capital and neighboring prefectures in due to the pandemic.

In addition, Suga’s government placed Tokyo under its fourth COVID-19 state of emergency from Monday to August 22 in a bid to curb a resurgence in coronavirus cases and allay concerns that the games could spark a new one. wave of infections.

Attention has been drawn to whether Moon will actually visit Japan as Tokyo-Seoul relations fell to their lowest in decades due to issues related to Japanese colonial rule over the Korean Peninsula between 1910 and 1910. 1945.

The two neighbors have not held a summit meeting since December 2019, after the South Korean Supreme Court ruled in 2018 that Japanese companies must compensate South Korean workers during wartime.

Relations deteriorated further in January this year when the Seoul Central District Court ordered the Japanese government to pay damages to a group of former comfort women for their treatment in military brothels during WWII. world, the first such decision in South Korea.

Japan considers that a bilateral agreement of 1965 settled all the claims relating to its colonial domination of the peninsula.

Even if the two leaders meet, there is no guarantee that this will result in a significant improvement in the strained ties.

Japan has reiterated that Suga will meet Moon if he travels to Japan for the Olympics, but Tokyo appears willing to hold talks on a solemn basis.

“It is natural to treat (him) in a polite manner in the light of diplomatic protocols,” Suga said at a press conference last week.

Moon calls for a full-scale summit meeting to discuss a range of issues between the two countries, which also include Japan’s decision to dump treated radioactive water from the crippled nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean. Fukushima Daiichi.

China plans to send Sun Chunlan, vice premier responsible for sports policy, to the opening ceremony on July 23, as bilateral relations strained over history and territory as well as concerns over the situation of the pandemic in Japan will likely exclude the presence of President Xi Jinping.

People wearing face masks walk near Tokyo National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, July 12, 2021. (Kyodo) == Kyodo

Japanese Foreign Ministry officials said the impact of the new state of emergency on the timing of visits by foreign leaders is likely to be limited.

But one of the officials said there was less talk of diplomatic events than initially expected, mainly due to infection situations in Japan and abroad.

According to the ministry, leaders from around 80 countries and regions attended the opening ceremony of the London Olympics in 2012 and around 40 at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016.

Ministry officials said the list of top guests for the opening would not be finalized until just before the event. “We expect a level of leadership participation similar to that of the 2016 Olympics,” an official said.

Although Olympic organizers have decided to hold the tournament without spectators at most venues in the capital and other cities as a counter-infection measure, seats should be reserved for diplomatic guests at the ceremony. opening.