Before the Baloch insurgents, Imran Khan must speak to the army





It is no secret that the Pakistani military has brutalized and terrorized the people of Balochistan since it illegally occupied this region in 1948. Those who think otherwise have only one thing to do with research on Google “Kill and Throw Policy” and check out the top 20 results. in common, they all relate to the vicious role of the Pakistani military in Balochistan due to which Rawalpindi owns the exclusive copyright to this terrifying phrase. Therefore, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s willingness to speak with the Baloch insurgents is indeed a welcome step that was long overdue.

Apart from securing political stability and the substantial economic benefits that would flow if dialogue resolved this long-simmering problem, the most important thing to remember would be the end of a huge human tragedy of gargantuan proportions. An amicable settlement would also pave the way for the oppressed Baluchis to start reliving a life of dignity without the ever-looming fear of being “snatched” by Pakistani security forces and ending up like beaten corpses thrown by the side of the road. or secretly buried in mass graves. Hopefully this will also end the exploitation of the region’s natural resources and reward the locals by using part of the income from this commercial activity for the development of Balochistan.

Solving Balochistan, however, will not be an easy task because for this Khan it would take courage to come to terms with the reality that over the years the Pakistani military’s medieval strategy of suppressing dissent with brute force has deeply taken its toll. slashed the psyche of the Baluchis and is at the root of the problem. His surreal commentary: “It is possible that they [Balochis] grievances ”smacks of casualness and as such does not inspire much confidence. “Moreover, adding that” India [can] Use the [Baloch insurgents] to spread anarchy, ”Khan made it clear that, like his predecessors, he too will take the convenient option of remaining in a state of blissful denial by blaming New Delhi for this crisis spanning more than seven decades.

With Pakistani military enforcing strict access controls in Balochistan and Islamabad imposing strict censorship on reports of human rights abuses by security forces and intelligence agencies, world remains largely unaware of dehumanization institutionalized Balochis by the Pakistani army and its proxies. However, credible information on incidents involving gross human rights violations continues to circulate and is reported by various international human rights organizations. However, despite documented evidence of human rights violations by Pakistani security forces in Balochistan, the world is sadly turning Nelson’s eyes to these brazen crimes against humanity.

While there is no dearth of incidents of enforced disappearance in Balochistan, one example suffices to illustrate how Rawalpindi not only mastered the macabre art of forcibly eliminating the Balochis and secretly burying them in burial grounds. mass graves, but also its expertise in investigative sabotage. More importantly, it reveals how Rawalpindi “fixes” the forensic investigations so that the security forces get a “pass”. This illustrative example concerns an incident that occurred in Khuzdar district seven years ago.

Some geography enthusiasts may recall that the Khuzdar district takes its name from a commune which is the third largest city in Balochistan. Some history buffs may also recall that Khuzdar was the capital of the ancient Brahui kingdom of Makran. Since the Brahui are the only Dravidian speaking population not only in Balochistan but in all of Pakistan, Khuzdar can therefore also show interest from ethnologists. However, very few will remember that in 2014, three mass graves were discovered in the Totak area of ​​Khuzdar district.

In his official statement [Document ID- AHRC-STM-023-2014], Asian Commission on Human Rights [AHRC] confirmed that a total of 103 human remains were found buried in these graves. The report goes on to reveal that “Pakistani military forces prevented the local population from digging up mass graves and took control of the area. Now no one is allowed to access the location except military personnel. While the military’s decision to prevent residents from digging up these mass graves may be to preserve forensic evidence and is therefore understandable, why have advocacy organizations and independent media been denied? access to this site is incomprehensible – unless the military refuses to hide something from the public.

Residents said 169 bodies were found in Totak’s mass graves, but due to strict access control there was no way for an impartial agency to verify this claim. So much so that although the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan [HRCP], is an autonomous body mandated to investigate incidents of human rights violations, HRCP President Zohra Yusuf revealed that her investigative team was not authorized to visit the mass grave site “despite several written requests and verbal ”.

Perhaps this is why the AHRC called for a UN-led investigation, stating that “it must be stressed that the Pakistani people do not expect any proper and transparent investigation from their government and the security agencies, as they themselves are involved in the killings, enforced disappearances and cover-up crimes. The importance of a UN report therefore cannot be overstated. ”

However, this did not happen and, in the end, while the number of corpses found ranged from 103 to 169, Pakistani authorities surprised everyone by claiming that the mass graves contained the remains of only 17 people, this which the president of the HRCP has outright contested. saying “The inhabitants of Khuzdar told us that the number of corpses discovered is well over 15”! So, could there be a possible correlation between the Pakistani military placing the site of the Totak mass graves out of reach of visitors and the number of corpses that suddenly dropped from triple digits to just 17?

What followed was even stranger. A judicial commission headed by Judge Noor Muhammad Maskanzai of the High Court of Balochistan concluded that “The commission recorded the statements of 38 witnesses. No one has recorded any statement against the military, secret agencies and the government. They did not accuse them of being involved in this heinous crime. On the contrary, there is enough evidence to suggest that the military, spy agencies and the government were not involved in this incident.

Under normal circumstances, it would be inappropriate to doubt the competence or integrity of a judicial commission, but in this case there are two good reasons to do so. First, it is evident that the Pakistani army and intelligence agencies have only been given a green light because “no one has registered any statement against the army, secret agencies and the government”. Second, while the commission mentioned that “there is sufficient evidence to suggest that the military, spy agencies and the government were not involved in this incident”, the details of the same are not were not disclosed in the investigation report. No wonder the HRCP chairman rejected the commission’s findings, saying it was “just another” judicial report!

Some believe that the Khuzdar mass grave incident relates to 2014 and since then things have improved. However, these people have to think again, because just two years ago, the then CEO [DG] of the media wing of the Pakistani army Inter Services Public Relations [ISPR] Major General Asif Ghafoor even went so far as to accept and even justify enforced disappearances. Asked by veteran journalist Hamid Mir of Geo TV about enforced disappearances in Balochistan, DGISPR replied: “We don’t want one person to go missing, but where there is a war you have to do a number of things. [undesirable] things. They say all is fair in love and war. The war is ruthless!

When the Pakistani army considers itself at “war” against its own compatriots in Balochistan, before speaking to the Baluch insurgents, it is all the more imperative that Prime Minister Imran Khan talks first with Rawalpindi. For any meaningful dialogue, the army must end its reign of terror in Balochistan, because Islamabad talking about peace while Rawalpindi continues to wipe out the Baluchis just doesn’t make sense!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://brighterkashmir.com/before-balochi-insurgents-imran-khan-needs-to-talk-to-army The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos