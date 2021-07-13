Prime Minister Modi approves of Yashpal Sharma’s disappearance, says he was an ‘inspiration’ for aspiring cricketers









New Delhi [India]July 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Secretary Amit Shah offered their condolences to former Indian cricketer Yashpal Sharma on Tuesday.

The 1983 World Cup winner died of cardiac arrest early Tuesday morning. He is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son. Yashpal was also a national referee and coach.

Prime Minister Modi called Yashpal an “inspiration” to his teammates, the fans and said he was “distressed” by the death of the former cricketer.

Shri Yashpal Sharma Ji was a highly regarded member of the Indian cricket team, including the legendary 1983 squad. He was an inspiration to his teammates, fans as well as aspiring cricketers. Anguished by his death. Condolences to his family and his admirers. Om Shanti, “Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

The right-handed batsman played a key role in India’s 1983 World Cup victory. He was India’s second-best runner in the 1983 World Cup.

Amit Shah praised Yashpal’s contribution to India’s historic 1983 World Cup victory and said his passing was a great loss to the cricket world.

“Yashpal Sharma was a great cricketer who contributed significantly to India’s historic victory in the 1983 Cricket World Cup. His thrilling innings will always be remembered. His death is a great loss for him. cricket world. My condolences to his family and supporters. peace, “Amit Shah tweeted in Hindi.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister of Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh, also mourned the disappearance of the cricketer.

In a condolence message, the Chief Minister described Yashpal as an outstanding cricketer who brought laurels to the country as a member of the 1983 World Cup winning team.

“As a son of the ground, Sharma will always be remembered by everyone, especially the Punjabis, as an excellent batsman in addition to the national coach of the Indian cricket team,” added captain Amarinder Singh.

Sharing his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, loved ones and fans, the Chief Minister prayed to the Almighty to give the courage to endure this irreparable loss in this hour of mourning and to grant eternal peace to the soul. deceased.

Yashpal made his debut for India in 1978 against Pakistan in Sialkot. He scored 11 points on 26 balls as Pakistan beat India by eight wickets. The 66-year-old former cricketer played his first game in the longest format in 1979 against England at Lord’s. The right-handed batsman played 37 tests and 42 ODIs for India, scoring 1606 and 883 in formats respectively. Yashpal played his last international cricket match in 1985 while touring the West Indies in India. (ANI)

