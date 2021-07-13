Northern Research Group of Tory MPs calls on Boris Johnson to “show some love to the North” and help create a “science and technology corridor”





The Northern Research Group has included the measure in its ten-point action plan that it hopes ministers will implement to advance the “leveling” agenda as it calls on the prime minister to “show love in the North this summer ”. Former Northern Powerhouse Minister Jake Berry, who chairs the NRG, said the impending end of coronavirus restrictions means “it is time to start implementing an ambitious agenda at a sustained pace.” Register now to our daily newsletter Newsletter cut through the noise Read more < style="display:block;padding-top:74.6032%"/> Read more Boris Johnson appoints a leveling advisor to “go further” with the promised agenda … < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:74.9543%"/> Boris Johnson pictured in West Yorkshire last month. Photo by PA And the group says the recovery from the pandemic “is a good time to seize the expertise of the North, from Anglo American in Scarborough to Boeing in South Yorkshire.” He says, “The government, as part of its search for jobs, should invest in initiatives that would create a green engineering and manufacturing corridor, close the research and development gap in the North, and expand the use. of deep digital technologies that would boost productivity and wage growth “. It precedes a speech by Mr Johnson on Thursday, who pledged to level the country and tackle regional inequalities, a cornerstone of his campaign for the 2019 general election. The government has said the Prime Minister “will define the steps the government will take to achieve the central objective of his post as Prime Minister – to level and unite the UK”. Other NRG proposals focus on a transport revolution, tax cuts and initiatives to attract businesses to the North. They include the most disadvantaged areas outside of London which automatically receive a special grant under the government’s Towns Fund to ensure that upgrading is a level process across the UK. This should, they say, be combined with an expectation that local authorities will use their powers to use financial incentives, such as lower business rates, to attract businesses to the city. Another idea is a Northern Growth Board, an independent, private sector-led advisory board in collaboration with the public sector, which would have a mandate to come up with ideas, policies and initiatives to ensure growth in the North. Jake Berry, the group’s chairman, said: We have been in lockdown longer than any other region in the country. It’s time for the government to show some love to the North with an upgrade summer for the North. Northerners want their children to get a world-class education and then good, well-paying jobs locally rather than being forced to migrate south. This is an opportunity for the government to reaffirm its commitment to the North, on which the Prime Minister now relies for his majority in Parliament, by encouraging investment and restoring jobs and industry in the North. Since December 2019 we have heard a lot about plans to level the North, now is the time to show how we can deliver. Our 10-point plan eliminates the bureaucracy that departments in Whitehall try to tie this whole agenda together. No one in the North cares about internal government turf wars. They want real jobs, real change and real opportunity. It’s time to start delivering an ambitious agenda at a sustained pace if we are to see real progress this summer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/news/politics/northern-research-group-of-tory-mps-call-on-boris-johnson-to-show-the-north-some-love-and-help-create-a-science-and-engineering-corridor-3305105 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos