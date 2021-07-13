Erdogan repeats provocations over imminent Varosha opening

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday repeated provocations that he would send a strong message around the world on July 20 during his planned visit to the divided separatist northern islands.

Erdogan plans to use the visit as a platform to promote his government’s nationalist and religious agenda by announcing the opening of the Turkish-owned ghost town of Varosha.

“On July 20, we will be in the ‘trnc’ to attend the ‘peace and freedom’ celebrations, we will go with a large delegation from the AK party. We will join our brothers the Turkish Cypriots in the festivities marking July 20, he said in a speech.

“We will also send a strong message to the whole world that we support their efforts to have their rights respected,” he added.

Coinciding with the anniversary of the Turkish invasion of Cyprus in 1974 and the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Adha, he is expected to make announcements regarding Ankaras’ plans for Varosha.

This is the fenced southern quarter of the Turkish-occupied city of Famagusta in Cyprus.

Meanwhile, UK Foreign Secretary for the European Neighborhood, Wendy Morton, said the UK strongly supports the many Security Council resolutions covering the Varosha issue, including 550 (1984) and 789 (1992) , and the October 9 presidential statement of the United Nations Security Council. calling for Turkish actions to cease and be reversed.

She was responding to a parliamentary question tabled by pro-Cypriot Conservative North London MP Theresa Villiers.

She had urged Foreign Minister Raab to have discussions with his Turkish counterpart on the importance of respecting the provisions of UN Security Council resolution 550 on Famagusta.

The Foreign Secretary added that the UK government is monitoring the situation closely and urging the parties to refrain from any action that could jeopardize the chances of a settlement.