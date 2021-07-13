Jokowi decides to continue PON XX during the Covid-19 pandemic





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo decided to continue the implementation plan National Sports Week (MONXX even though the Covid-19 pandemic in Indonesia is peaking. PON XX to be held from 2 to 15 October 2021 in Papua. “The President has decided to continue because in the reports submitted by the ministers, then the governor and the chairman general of central KONI, we can still go,” said Minister of Youth and Sports (Menpora) Zainudin Amali after a limited meeting with the President, a number of ministers and heads of institutions, Tuesday (13/7/2021). Also read: Minister of Youth and Sports believes XX PON event will go on schedule According to Zainudin, the decision was not made arbitrarily. Every policy is decided on the basis of calculations, not on assumptions or perceptions only. From these calculations it was concluded that the government had no plans to postpone the XX PON. Additionally, the implementation of the four-year event has been postponed from the original timeline in 2020. Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail Menpora said the government has also defined the next PON host, namely Aceh and North Sumatra. Read also: Minister of Youth and Sports asks President Jokowi not to be associated with the controversy Icon-Ambassador of Papua PON If the XX PON is postponed again this year, it is to be feared that the preparations for the PON in the following years will be disrupted. “So we didn’t think (of delaying PON XX),” Zainudin said. Nonetheless, Zainudin admitted, the government still prioritizes the management of Covid-19 in the country. Various efforts have been made to reduce the rate of transmission of the corona virus. Therefore, if in the future an unwanted pandemic situation occurs, the President will make a decision regarding PON XX. “Unless at some point in the future there is a situation that is more than we anticipated, of course the government will make a decision. The decision is in the hands of the president, and of course we will execute in function of us is responsible, ”Zainudin said. Also Read: Should PON XX Icon Be a Papuan Woman, Commission X Chairperson: It’s Not Too Late to Submit to the Committee

