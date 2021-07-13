At Covid-19 review meeting with northeastern states, Prime Minister Modi worries about rush of tourists | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a high-level review meeting on the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) with the chief ministers of the northeastern states. At the conference, held virtually via videoconference, the prime minister expressed concerns over the influx of unmasked tourists to hill stations and markets, calling for more emphasis on micro-containment areas. “The number of Covid-19 cases is increasing,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, addressing chief ministers present at the meeting, “We need to take strict action to curb the situation at the micro-level”. “This is a matter of concern,” the prime minister said, stressing that people travel without face masks at hill stations and markets. “We have to encourage people to behave appropriately at Covid-19,” he said. Read also | 66 districts, more than 10% of COVID positivity rate: what these 2 maps say about the current situation in India Prime Minister Modi also said officials should keep an eye out for the different variants of Covid-19 that are currently being investigated by experts. “We have to keep an eye on every variant of Covid-19. Timely prevention and treatment is very important in such a dynamic situation, ”he said. Noting that the Covid-19 situation is “worrying” in some districts in the northeast of the country, Prime Minister Modi called for greater cooperation to avoid a possible third wave of the pandemic. Northeastern states have seen a recent spike in Covid-19 cases, despite a decrease in the number of cases across India. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said earlier that around 80% of Covid-19 cases in India are currently seen in 90 districts. No less than 14 of them come from the northeast, he added. Read also | Covid-19: Arunachal Pradesh recommends imposing containment in the capital Itanagar The Center had dispatched teams of multidisciplinary experts to six states earlier this month, including four from the northeast – Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura. A recent letter circulated by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan pointed out that Arunachal Pradesh is of concern as the state has a weekly positivity rate of 16.2% (between June 28 and July 4) and the trend has increased.

