Donald Trump could already break campaign laws





Eva Marie Uzcategui

During his last round table, Donald Trump came closer than ever to indicating that he would run for president again, telling Fox Business that he had already made his decision but could not reveal his answer because of campaign funding. Questions.

The point is, experts told The Daily Beast, that in his quest to avoid violating election laws, Trump may have done just that.

When asked about a possible 2024 candidacy on Sunday, the former president told Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo, I know my answer, but I can’t reveal it yet as it has to do with campaign funding. He added: We were going to do very well and said CNN and MSNBC were going to support me because, he said, his candidacy will increase the number of viewers.

Trumps Tech Lawsuit Already Turns Into Fundraising Program

While Trump is known to play games over the real intentions of his remarks, he has already said he has already made up his mind. But his statements to Bartiromo, including a reference to the mentions, suggest he may have crossed into new territory, at least in the eyes of the Federal Election Commission.

For Trump, the issue has ramifications for his overall fundraising potential, as well as his work with the black money nonprofit that supports his social media class action lawsuit.

Paul Ryan, vice president of policy and litigation at campaign finance reform group Common Cause, told the Daily Beast that Trump may be seriously concerned about the issue if he considers overloading one of his existing PACs .

The potential violations will become really serious if Trump uses an unlimited money vehicle to promote a race in 2024, Ryan said. I’m a little surprised he hasn’t done so yet.

According to the FEC, a candidate must file official reports with the government after deciding to show up and raising or spending more than $ 5,000. However, the agency also provides an exemption from water testing. This allows potential applicants to collect and spend money while they evaluate their decision, without having to file reports. With this exemption, however, comes an important caveat: that money used during this period is subject to federal campaign funding limits.

Daniel Weiner, deputy director of electoral reform at NYU’s Brennan Center, told the Daily Beast that the exemption is not a free pass for Trump.

Testing the waters is a legal concept meant to deal with a situation of real uncertainty, Weiner said. But you can’t just start fundraising when you know for sure you’re showing up and claiming a free campaign fundraising rules pass.

This problem actually comes up frequently. In 2018, the FEC chose not to accuse rap-metal artist Kid Rock of breaking election laws during his Kid Rock campaign for the US Senate in Michigan in 2017, believing the company to be a business. artistic and commercial to promote a new album.

But Common Cause’s Ryan pointed to a unanimous FEC decision in 2019 that found reason to believe that Trumps 2016 opponent, then Wisconsin governor Scott Walker, had violated those rules.

Trump is aware of how the FEC interprets these laws, he said. Any violation of Trump would arguably be conscious and willful, subjecting him to potential criminal prosecution.

The grace period ends, according to the FEC, once an individual begins campaigning or decides to become a candidate. And on Sunday, Trump said he had made up his mind.

Of course, like Trump, the former reality TV host didn’t say what his decision was. But Ryan, who has filed several complaints about it, told the Daily Beast that the suspense and uncertainty have nothing to do with the law.

Once again, Trump either received poor legal advice or failed to understand legal advice, he said. Whether or not someone admits their status has no bearing on the law.

Even though an unambiguous admission was the norm, Weiner noted, Trump’s specific comments on Sunday about campaign finance issues and approvals make it difficult to see more than one possibility.

The FEC has tended to give the benefit of the doubt when a candidate says he always tests the waters, but it’s unusual to have that degree of clarity in a public statement, he said.

It’s unclear how a decision not to run would raise campaign finance issues for Trump. That choice would not in itself result in any change, experts said, as Trump, who converted his campaign committee to the Make America Great Again PAC in February, would apparently only continue his current status quo of non-candidate. Campaign finance issues would appear to be a concern only if Trump changed that status.

Jordan Libowitz, director of communications for the ethics watchdog Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, told the Daily Beast that if Trump announced his candidacy in the future, the reporting rules would apply retroactively from From now.

Trump if you believe what he’s saying has already decided, Libowitz said. So if he ends up getting into the race, that would mean he made the decision from now on and would have to file FEC reports as a candidate.

Trump has incentives to circumvent these rules. Brett Kappel, electoral law expert at Harmon Curran, explained that the Trump campaign would not be able to raise as much money from individual donors as its PACs can.

If he becomes a candidate, limits on contributions to his campaign take effect, Kappel told the Daily Beast. Small donors will be limited to giving it a total of $ 2,900 per election by 2024, for a total of $ 5,800, as opposed to the $ 5,000 limit for MAGA PAC which resets each year.

Even if donors only give him $ 25 a week, some of them will peak well before 2024, he said. Trump has regularly demanded money from his supporters since he left office.

Kappel pointed out another requirement that Trump certainly wouldn’t want to trigger: the requirement to file annual financial information.

And then there are Trump’s legal considerations. Candidate status could also throw a wrench in Trump’s class action lawsuit against social media companies, which he announced at a press conference last Wednesday. That’s because the former president’s legal team is coordinating with a new pro-Trump nonprofit called America First Policies Institute, a so-called black money group with a budget of $ 20 million. of dollars.

Weiner said a Trump candidacy would place significant limitations on the work of nonprofits.

Ryan was sharper: If he’s a candidate, then any collaboration between them on a dispute to help him in the election is illegal.

Trump and AFPI both used the lawsuit to attract donations. When the AFPI chief joined Trump at the desk for the press conference, she directed her supporters to a website where they could join the trial. The page, however, only allows users to donate money or join a fundraising mailing list.

Trump also made the speech on Fox Business, directing viewers who wish to join the trial to the same website.

Guess I could tell on your show, he told Bartiromo. His take on the great dot com technology. Confront the great dot com technology. And they join in, like, dunno, like, probably most of these class actions have never seen before.

As perilously close as Trump may be to circumventing the law, he could be saved by a deadlocked FEC.

Kappel said that while Trump has indicated a decision to appear, the agency has been extremely reluctant to comment on the matter without clear and unambiguous evidence.

Weiner took the hypothesis even further.

Whether the FEC does something to get him to register is another question. They are struggling to come to an agreement even to prosecute many clear violations, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/donald-trump-may-already-violating-085619882.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

