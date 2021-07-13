He was an inspiration ‘: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ramnath Kovind apologize for the disappearance of Yashpal Sharma | Locust





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Interior Minister Amit Shah regretted the disappearance of former Indian cricketer Yashpal Sharma. One of the members of the 1983 World Cup winning team, Sharma died Tuesday morning from cardiac arrest. He is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son. Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter and offered his condolences. Calling the former cricketer an inspiration, the Indian prime minister said he was distressed by the death of Yashpal Sharma. Shri Yashpal Sharma Ji was a highly regarded member of the Indian cricket team, including the legendary 1983 team. He was an inspiration to his teammates, fans as well as aspiring cricketers. Anguished by his disappearance. Condolences to his family and his admirers. Om Shanti, tweeted Prime Minister Modi. Shri Yashpal Sharma Ji was a highly regarded member of the Indian cricket team, including the legendary 1983 team. He was an inspiration to his teammates, fans as well as aspiring cricketers. Anguished by his disappearance. Condolences to his family and his admirers. Om Shanti. – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 13, 2021 READ ALSO | Sachin, Sehwag, Shastri and more mourn the death of 1983 World Championship winner Yashpal Sharma Home Secretary Amit Shah hailed Yashpals’ contribution to India’s historic 1983 World Cup victory and said his passing was a huge loss to the cricket world. Yashpal Sharma was a great cricketer who contributed significantly to India’s historic victory in the 1983 Cricket World Cup. His thrills will be forever etched in our memories. His death is a great loss to the world of cricket. My condolences to his family and supporters. peace, Amit Shah tweeted in Hindi. Honorable Indian President Ramnath Kovind also mourned the death of Yashpal Sharma. He wrote: Sad to hear of the passing of cricketer Yashpal Sharma. His remarkable performances in key matches of the 1983 Cricket World Cup played a pivotal role in one of India’s greatest triumphs in cricket history. My deepest condolences to his family, subscribers and members of his team. Sad to hear of the passing of cricketer Yashpal Sharma. His remarkable performances in key matches of the 1983 Cricket World Cup played a pivotal role in one of India’s greatest triumphs in cricket history. My deepest condolences to his family, subscribers and members of his team. – President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 13, 2021 Meanwhile, Punjab’s Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh also expressed sorrow over the cricketer’s disappearance. Being a son of the ground, Sharma will always be remembered by everyone, especially the Punjabis, as an excellent batsman in addition to the national selector of the Indian cricket team, wrote captain Amarinder Singh. Condemn the sad passing of former cricketer Yashpal Sharma ji, who died of cardiac arrest. He was an outstanding cricketer who brought laurels to the country as part of the 1983 World Cup winning team. Share my heartfelt condolences with family, friends and grieving fans. pic.twitter.com/7hoBI52erF – Capt. Amarinder Singh (@capt_amainder) July 13, 2021 READ ALSO | Yashpal Sharma, the man who kicked off the 1983 World Championship campaign in India with a bang Yashpal Sharma made his India debut in 1978 against Pakistan in Sialkot. He played his first match in the longest format in 1979 against England at the Lords. The right-handed batsman played 37 tests and 42 ODIs for India, scoring 1606 and 883 respectively. Yashpal played his last international cricket match in 1985 while touring the West Indies in India.

