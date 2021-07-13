‘Total hypocrites’: Boris Johnson blasted amid football racism controversy





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Home Secretary Priti Patel have been accused of hypocrisy after condemning racist abuses against three black English football players, with critics pointing fingers at their earlier comments on racism. England players Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka have been subjected to a barrage of racist abuse online since they missed a penalty shootout in the team's shootout loss to Italy in of the European Championship final on Sunday.

Johnson said those responsible for the abuse “should be ashamed of themselves. “Shame on you – I hope you come back under the rock you emerged from,” he told the attackers online. This England team deserves to be hailed as heroes, not racist abuse on social media. Those responsible for these appalling abuses should be ashamed of themselves. Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) July 12, 2021 That itself sparked accusations of hypocrisy against Mr Johnson, with many netizens pointing to his previous failures to condemn fans who booed players who have bowed to their knees. The same accusation was brought against Ms Patel, after saying she was disgusted that English players who had given so much for the country had been subjected to vile racist abuse on social media. Ms Patel previously called taking the knee to gesture politics and said it was the fans’ choice if they wanted to boo the players. England footballer Tyrone Mings accused the Home Secretary of stoking the fire. “You can’t stoke the fire at the start of the tournament by calling our anti-racist message ‘gestural politics’ and then pretend to be disgusted when the thing we are campaigning against happens,” he tweeted. You can’t stoke the fire at the start of the tournament by labeling our anti-racist post as Gesture Politics and then pretending to be disgusted when the very thing we were campaigning against happens. https://t.co/fdTKHsxTB2 Tyrone Mings (@ OfficialTM_3) July 12, 2021 Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer said Mr Johnson failed the leadership test by failing to condemn fans who booed England players by kneeling. The Prime Minister did not call it and the actions and inactions of the leaders have consequences, so I am afraid the Prime Minister’s words today ring hollow, he said. His deputy Angela Rayner was even more scathing, claiming the Prime Minister and Ms Patel were outright hypocrites who allowed racists who booed footballers. She compared the couple to arsonists complaining about a fire that they spilled gasoline on. One of the players, Manchester Uniteds Rashford, has taken to social media to tackle the abuse he has faced. He said that as a footballer he expected to read things about myself. “Whether it’s the color of my skin, where I grew up or, more recently, how I decide to spend my time off the pitch. “I can be criticized for my performance all day, my penalty was not good enough, it should have come in but I will never apologize for who I am and where I come from.” England captain Harry Kane condemned those who abused the trio. “If you’re abusing someone on social media, you’re not a fan of @England and we don’t want you,” he tweeted.

