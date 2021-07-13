“Places with low vaccination rates may be at risk”





Click to read the article in Turkish Ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) chairman and President Recep Tayyip Erdoan addressed the audience following the presidential cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara yesterday (July 12). Erdoan clarified whether the official holiday of July 15, marking the anniversary of the failed coup attempt of 2016, and the official holiday of Eid al-Adha / Festival of Sacrifice on 20-23 July would be combined. He said July 16 had not been declared a public holiday. However, the official holiday for the Feast of the Sacrifice will be 9 days, including July 19. In other words, there will be a public holiday in Turkey from Friday evening July 16 to Monday morning July 26, Erdoan said. “No difference between east-west, south-north” Speaking to the public, Erdoan also spoke about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and on-going vaccination efforts. “Places where vaccination rates are relatively low could be at risk. We must maintain the advantage we have gained through serious effort and sacrifice,” Erdoan said. Noting that “variants of the virus threaten the world,” Erdoan said, “we are in a relatively good position in terms of both the strength of our health system and our vaccination rates.” Warning that “the rules must also be observed during the holiday,” he said, “we must not abandon the measures so as not to experience the same troubles in the following period.” AKP chairman and chairman Erdoan argued that “there is no longer any difference between east and west, north and south of the country in terms of rights and freedoms and services of based”. CLICK – “Turkey has not yet reached half of its vaccination target” CLICK – Mother tongue barrier to coronavirus vaccination Erdoan criticized the lack of respect for the church Erdoan also criticized the incident where a group of people climbed the front door of the Armenian Surp Takavor Church in Kadky in Stanbul and danced at the top of the door on July 11. “I see it as a provocation targeting our unity and our solidarity which [a group of people] disrespected climbing a church wall in stanbul kadky, ”Erdoan said. CLICK – Dancing on the gate of an Armenian church, three suspects released from detention (K / SD)

